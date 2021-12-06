Cake's new electric motorcycle double as a full-on mobile work bench

Remember when Rich Benoit, a.k.a. Rich Rebuilds, decided to stuff the electric motor from a Zero motorcycle into an ATV to create his own electric off-road toy? Well, Polaris is taking that idea to the factory level with the new 2022 Ranger XP Kinetic, an off-road utility vehicle packing Zero power. The motor, which makes 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, looks to be the ZF75-10 used in the SR/S bike. In the Zero, the ZF75-10 produces a 124-mph top speed. In the Ranger: that'll be less. But probably still a thrilling way to haul some bales of hay over yonder hill, or break trail out to your camp, or engage in any of the other adventurous and photogenic outdoors activities we imagine such a machine might inspire.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO