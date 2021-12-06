ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cake's new electric motorcycle double as a full-on mobile work bench

By James Pero
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickup trucks no longer have a monopoly on modes of transportation that also provide people a mobile...

www.inputmag.com

gearjunkie.com

‘Last Mile’ Power: CAKE Launches Electric Motorbikes for Delivery Professionals

CAKE unveils the ‘:work’ series at Milan’s International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA). The line of electric motorcycles addresses urban mobility needs. Available now, CAKE’s :work bikes focus on inner-city mobility. The brand targets delivery drivers, on-call service professionals, and last-mile deliveries with three new models at various capability levels.
electrek.co

The best electric bicycles under $1,000 that we’ve tested in 2021

There are hundreds of models of electric bikes to choose from in the North American market across a vast price range. That can make it confusing to find the right one for you. While fancier, higher-priced e-bikes offer more features and longer-lasting parts, many riders prefer to get started with a more budget-friendly option. After testing countless e-bikes on both the higher and lower-priced end of the market, we’ve compiled the best of the budget-friendly options this year.
RideApart

Crank Up Your Productivity With CAKE's Work Series

Swedish electric mobility company CAKE has been innovating the industry with its impressive new product offerings in recent months. The company recently launched a special edition variant of its Kalk enduro electric bike specifically for anti-poaching initiatives in Africa. Apart from this, it has received numerous awards and accolades, such as the Red Dot design award, for its intuitive modular electric scooter, the Ösa.
Robb Report

Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Electric Bikes#Electric Motorcycle#Kalk#Makka
electrek.co

SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle re-opens orders at low $5,000 price

The SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle’s reservation window had previously closed for new pre-orders. But today the company re-opened reservations while maintaining the original promotional price of $5,000. This comes after SONDORS had previously indicated that the price would be rising to around $6,000 or more when the reservation period closed...
motorsportmagazine.com

Max Biaggi sets new 283mph electric motorcycle speed record

Max Biaggi has set a number of world speed records including the fastest electric streamlined motorcycle riding the Voxan Wattman. In total, 21 new records were set by the team but the main target of the top speed for an electric bike under 300kg was broken, setting a new benchmark at 283mph.
webbikeworld.com

Kawasaki To Show Three Electric Motorcycles Next Year

Team Green just released at this year’s EICMA that they are on track to show three EV machines for next year. This bid for an electric future is right up the alley with the company’s recently released goals to be fully electric by 2035. It’s also a goal that matches up nicely with the EU’s trajectory to cut 78% emissions by 2035, though the thought of Kawasaki going fully electric in less than 15 years has left more than a few Kawi fans both curious and dubious of the trajected timeline.
inputmag.com

Here's a first look at Polestar's new electric SUV

The Polestar 3 is among several forthcoming EVs slated to arrive over the next three years. Volvo offshoot, Polestar, revealed an ambitious vision for the future of its electric vehicle lineup, including two new SUVs and one sedan.
electrek.co

Sondors gives exact production, delivery dates for $5K Metacycle electric motorcycle

The $5,000 SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle received a huge response upon its unveiling, but many reservation holders have been left scratching their heads and looking at an empty space in their garage while they await a delayed delivery. Now we’re getting updated specifics on exactly when SONDORS expects to deliver the first Metacycles to eager riders.
CAR AND DRIVER

Polaris Is Building an Electric UTV, with Help from Zero Motorcycles

Remember when Rich Benoit, a.k.a. Rich Rebuilds, decided to stuff the electric motor from a Zero motorcycle into an ATV to create his own electric off-road toy? Well, Polaris is taking that idea to the factory level with the new 2022 Ranger XP Kinetic, an off-road utility vehicle packing Zero power. The motor, which makes 110 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, looks to be the ZF75-10 used in the SR/S bike. In the Zero, the ZF75-10 produces a 124-mph top speed. In the Ranger: that'll be less. But probably still a thrilling way to haul some bales of hay over yonder hill, or break trail out to your camp, or engage in any of the other adventurous and photogenic outdoors activities we imagine such a machine might inspire.
manofmany.com

Ryobi’s Zero-Turn Riding Mower Goes Fully Electric

Ryobi has been making strides to become your go-to tool provider for a while now, and that includes in your yard. Recently, Ryobi announced the release of their electric riding lawnmower. The zero-turn mower features a 54-inch deck and has a 500-pound towing capacity. If you’re worried about whether the...
RideApart

Here’s The New 2022 Niu Electric Lineup

Electric mobility presents a very interesting opportunity for even the most unknown brands to make a name for themselves. Many startups have come out of the woodwork looking to get a foothold before the market reaches maturity, and Niu’s 2022 lineup is aimed at a few key segments. The sportiest...
Jalopnik

There's A New All-Electric Ranger But It's Not A Ford

Last year we told you about Polaris and Zero Motorcycles joining forces to build electric side-by-sides and UTVs, and some other potential future off-road projects as well, like snowmobiles. The first piece of this electrified off-roader puzzle is the new Ranger XP Kinetic. That’s right, it’s an electric Ranger, but it’s not built by Ford.
RideApart

Have A Look At Honda's New Self-Balancing Motorcycle System In 2021

Do you remember what you were doing in January, 2017? If your answer is “learning about Honda Riding Assist at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,” then you may be wondering whatever became of that system. Since its initial introduction almost five years ago, it seems that Honda hasn’t given up on its Riding Assist dream, and here’s the video of Riding Assist 2.0 to prove it.
designboom.com

maeving unveils cafe racer-inspired RM1 electric motorcycle

British electric motorcycle manufacturer, maeving, has unveiled the maeving RM1 — a cafe racer-inspired electric motorcycle. completely hand-built in coventry, the initial release of the 2021 model has been completely sold out, and a waiting list has opened for the 2022 model. ‘our bikes are classically styled and practical machines...
phl17.com

New Rivian’s all electric pickup truck

(Rich Demuro)– The first thing you notice about Rivian’s all electric pickup truck is the unique styling. I call it “retro modern.” You either love it or hate it. Rivian is a California car making startup that just began deliveries to customers. They tell me they have a waiting list of about 50,000 customers and it could take up to a year to get one.
electrek.co

Ariel Rider Grizzly review: A 3,700 watt dual-battery full-suspension electric moped

Ariel Rider has proven time and again that it knows exactly how to build fast, powerful electric mopeds that push e-bike performance to entirely new levels. And the Grizzly 52V dual motor e-bike is yet another great example of the brand’s dedication to high-performance bikes that combine light electric motorcycle specs with e-bike parts for a line-blurring ride.
