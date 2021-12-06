ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Still Together Despite ‘W Mag’ Allegation, Sources Say

By Pharoh Martin
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4vRZ_0dFdobmN00

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Are they or aren’t they? Should we care? A scrapped W mag cover story featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made waves when the article’s writer alleged that the couple wasn’t really a couple and haven’t been for two years despite recently birthing a second child together.

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!,” the author wrote even though there are zero direct quotes from Travis or Kylie in the article confirming this.

Coming on the heels of Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people and injured hundreds, W mag rushed to have the cover story pulled but not before the article’s contents leaked to media and some subscribers.

TMZ reports that sources close to the long-time lovers are in fact still “100% together at the moment — meaning they’re romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we’re told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag.”

Well, that solves that.

In other news, Travis Scott has bigger problems to worry about. Countless lawsuits representing those killed and injured in the Astroworld Fest tragedy are already flooding the pipeline. These include a lawsuit against the “Sicko Mode” rapper, Drake, Live Nation, and other responsible parties for $750 million and another gigantic combined lawsuit that has 1,250 plaintiffs , including many others.

Comments / 1

Related
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian on claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split

Khloé Kardashian has responded to claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split, after a magazine article said they were "not a couple". 24-year-old Kylie and Travis, 30, were first linked in spring 2017, when they were spotted at Coachella. Since then, they welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, before splitting in October 2019.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
Entertainment Times

Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.
CELEBRITIES
People

Khloé Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship: They're 'Very Much a Couple'

Khloé Kardashian is defending younger sister Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott. On Sunday, a TikTok user posted leaked images of Jenner, 24, and Scott from a recent magazine cover shoot, which had been scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi, are currently expecting their second child together.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#W Mag#Tmz#Live Nation
AceShowbiz

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cuddle on Magazine Cover in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

The magazine cover featuring the pregnant 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her baby daddy leaks amid desperate attempt to scrap it after the deadly music festival. AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott graced the front page of W Magazine. The picture was apparently taken before Astroworld tragedy. It was already printed out as the cover of the magazine's latest edition, but they scrambled to scrap it amid intense media scrutiny following the deadly stampede at the rapper's music festival.
CELEBRITIES
103.5 KISSFM

Travis Scott Resurfaces With Actor Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble Following 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is back outside after staying out of the public eye following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy earlier this month. According to a Reddit post, published on Wednesday (Nov. 24), Travis was spotted on Tuesday (Nov. 23) hanging out with actor Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble, who is dating Kris Jenner, the mother of Kylie Jenner, whom Travis has a child with and another on the way. Video of their time together shows the two men with La Flame, who looks pensive and deep into his thoughts, as Mark and Corey have a discussion. You can see video of the meeting at the bottom of this post.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kylie Jenner Shock: KUWTK Star And Travis Scott Splitting Soon? Beauty Mogul Reportedly 'Insecure' And 'Extra Paranoid' That 'SICKO MODE' Rapper Is Cheating

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are, reportedly, on a verge of breaking up. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an off again, on again relationship for years now. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and “SICKO MODE” rapper started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. They, then, welcomed their first baby together – Stormi Webster – ten months later.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has broken his silence on the Astroworld tragedy, denying that he was to blame for the November 5th event. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the rapper said about the tragedy, “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city Houston. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot feelings, a lot of grieving, and trying to wrap my head around it.”
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Kylie Jenner shows off lavish holiday decor amid Astroworld lawsuits

After weeks of remaining mum on social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her holiday decor. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her 284 million followers a short clip to her Instagram Story of a handmade wooden pyramid spinning on her countertop. A reindeer figurine and an illuminated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Khloe Kardashian says Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still dating after leaked article says otherwise

Khloe Kardashian responded to rumors that her sister Kylie Jenner is not actually dating Travis Scott. The reality star felt compelled to comment on a leaked article from W Magazine, which was reportedly planning a large story on Scott and Jenner’s relationship that was ultimately scrapped in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The “Sicko Mode” rapper was performing at the Houston show that he founded when a crowd surge led to multiple injuries and left ten people dead.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

Attorney for Astroworld Festival Victim’s Family Upset With Travis Scott Interview – Report

The attorney for the family of one Astroworld Festival victim is bothered by the recent interview Travis Scott did with Charlamagne Tha God. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Dec. 9), Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta, is offended by Travis Scott's 50-minute interview with the radio and TV personality, which went live on YouTube this morning.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy