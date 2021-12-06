Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Are Still Together Despite ‘W Mag’ Allegation, Sources Say

Are they or aren’t they? Should we care? A scrapped W mag cover story featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made waves when the article’s writer alleged that the couple wasn’t really a couple and haven’t been for two years despite recently birthing a second child together.

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!,” the author wrote even though there are zero direct quotes from Travis or Kylie in the article confirming this.

Coming on the heels of Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people and injured hundreds, W mag rushed to have the cover story pulled but not before the article’s contents leaked to media and some subscribers.

TMZ reports that sources close to the long-time lovers are in fact still “100% together at the moment — meaning they’re romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we’re told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag.”

Well, that solves that.

In other news, Travis Scott has bigger problems to worry about. Countless lawsuits representing those killed and injured in the Astroworld Fest tragedy are already flooding the pipeline. These include a lawsuit against the “Sicko Mode” rapper, Drake, Live Nation, and other responsible parties for $750 million and another gigantic combined lawsuit that has 1,250 plaintiffs , including many others.