Topeka, KS

Bob Dole championed ‘lives of greater dignity’ for Americans with disabilities

By Noah Taborda
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
TOPEKA — In 1969, during his maiden speech on the Senate floor, Bob Dole focused his remarks on the rights and opportunities of individuals with disabilities, a subject with which he was intimately familiar.

Dole’s passion for disability rights stemmed from his service as a soldier in World War II, where he was rendered unable to use his right arm and lost feeling in his left after an injury he received in Italy. The Kansas political icon, who died Sunday at age 98 , was known for holding a pen in his right hand as a treatment for his injury.

His experiences with the societal perception of his disability inspired a life and political career spent pursuing equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities. Dole’s efforts to secure passage of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act guaranteed rights and improved the day-to-day lives of individuals with disabilities.

It also demonstrated his ability to work across the aisle to enact landmark legislation .

“In the Senate, though we often disagreed, he never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most,” said President Joe Biden in a statement Sunday. “He and Ted Kennedy came together to turn Bob’s lifelong cause into the Americans with Disabilities Act — granting tens of millions of Americans lives of greater dignity.

“On the Social Security Commission, he led a bipartisan effort with Pat Moynihan to ensure that every American could grow old with their basic dignity intact. When he managed the bill to create a federal holiday in the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. — a bill that many in his own caucus opposed — I will never forget what he said to our colleagues: ‘No first-class democracy can treat people like second-class citizens.’ ”

Biden ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor of Dole, who represented Kansas for decades in Washington, D.C. , and was the GOP nomination for president in 1996.

The flag is lowered to half-staff Monday morning at the U.S. Capitol in honor of Bob Dole, the Kansas political icon who died Sunday at 98. (Ariana Figueroa/States Newsroom)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that Dole will lie in state Thursday in the U.S. Capitol rotunda with a formal arrival and departure ceremony to be held the same day. Because of COVID-19, the ceremony will be open to guests only.

Pelosi and Schumer highlighted his work to support veterans and military families, and especially his impact and inspiration he provided to millions of Americans living with disabilities .

The Americans with Disabilities Act ensured that employers, as well as local and state government facilities and services, could no longer discriminate against individuals with disabilities. It also provided for reasonable accommodations from privately owned entities serving the public and from television, telephone and internet services.

“He, as a person with a disability, knowing his own potential and the desire to be an independent and fully participatory individual and in the economy and in our society — that’s what he wanted this legislation to do,” said Audrey Coleman, director of The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. “That was the kind of work that he put into building in the area of disability rights.”

During his first U.S. Senate term, Dole supported the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and its key provision, Section 504, which served as a precursor to the ADA. Dole also authored the Air Carrier Access Act of 1986, which stated airlines could not refuse to serve people or charge a high airfare rate simply because of disabilities.

In 2012, long retired from the Senate, Dole returned to the U.S. Capitol in support of the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities . Although the Senate voted not to ratify the treaty, Dole remained committed to promoting it as a benefit of people with disabilities in other nations, as well as Americans who traveled abroad, particularly disabled veterans.

Off the Senate floor, Dole created the Dole Foundation for the employment of people with disabilities. He also was a key member in the founding of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

“The world as we know it today is more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities because of Sen. Bob Dole,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD. “Sen. Dole worked to elevate the voices and perspectives of people with disabilities, encouraging greater leadership opportunities for disabled people and sharing his experience of disability with his colleagues to build bipartisan consensus for disability policy issues. His passing represents an enormous loss for AAPD, the disability community at-large, and the nation.”

Idaho Capital Sun

Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s.  “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

House Dems mull how to address Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Democrats are weighing what to do about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in connection with anti-Muslim comments she made about a colleague in the House. “We’re considering what action ought to be taken,” said Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, at a briefing with reporters. […] The post House Dems mull how to address Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LOUISIANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments […] The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better

WASHINGTON — Undocumented workers and immigration advocates are pushing for Democrats to keep work permits and protections from deportations in the final version of the $1.85 trillion social spending and climate package that the U.S. House is set to vote on as soon as Thursday night. Those immigration provisions face elimination when the bill moves […] The post Immigrants make last-ditch plea for deportation protections, work permits in Build Back Better appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IMMIGRATION
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 on Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Raúl Labrador launches attorney general campaign, appoints treasurer

Former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador announced he is running for Idaho attorney general as a Republican and appointed a political treasurer Wednesday afternoon. Other candidates who have appointed a political treasurer include GOP incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, as well as other Republicans Art Macomber and Dennis Boyles. Labrador said in a news release that […] The post Raúl Labrador launches attorney general campaign, appoints treasurer appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature adjourns longest session in history without passing any new laws this week

The Idaho Legislature adjourned Wednesday after not passing any new laws during three uneven and sometimes tense days back in session at the Idaho State Capitol.  The Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to adjourn the session “sine die,” using the Latin phrase to signify legislators adjourned without setting a […] The post Idaho Legislature adjourns longest session in history without passing any new laws this week appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment

The U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and remove him from the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The vote is a rebuke of Gosar for a video he posted to social media last week.  The video manipulated an anime sequence to depict […] The post U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

House passes seven bills aimed at fighting vaccine, masking or testing requirements

Legislative activity picked up Tuesday as the Idaho House of Representatives passed seven bills aimed at fighting COVID-19 rules from the federal government and employers, or providing exemptions from mandates. The Idaho Senate received five of those bills Tuesday afternoon and referred them to the Senate State Affairs Committee but did not act on them […] The post House passes seven bills aimed at fighting vaccine, masking or testing requirements appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

