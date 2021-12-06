Patrick Mahomes: 'Definitely frustrated in the way that I'm playing'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You'd think five straight wins -- not to mention the 2nd seed in the AFC Playoff picture -- would have the Chiefs in a good mood. After their latest win, however, Patrick Mahomes talked with Carrington Harrison of 610's The Drive about how, despite the team's dramatic mid-season turnaround, he isn't pleased with his own individual performances yet.

"We're definitely not playing up to our expectations of ourselves," Mahomes said on Monday afternoon. "We've done some good things, but we obviously haven't done enough good things to play the way we want to play. It's not a thing where we don't have what it takes, we're just not executing at a high enough level.

"I'm definitely frustrated in the way that I'm playing. I'm leaving too much stuff out there on the field. I still feel like we're finding different ways to win, which is obviously good to have. When you're in December, and January, and hopefully February, you have to find every single way to win a football game. And I think we're doing that. You're definitely optimistic about how the whole entire team is playing, but as far as myself, I think I could play a lot better, which could help out the team more."

You can listen to the entire interview in the player below:

Comments / 2

