Two tigers test positive for COVID-19 at Pittsburgh Zoo

Two tigers housed at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium tested positive for COVID-19, Monday. After showing signs of occasional coughing and loose stool, zoo officials gathered nasal swabs from each tiger and confirmed the diagnosis.

As of this report, the tigers are eating normally and are expected to make a full recovery.

“We are taking this situation seriously and are continuing to provide the best care possible to our tigers,” says Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President and CEO. “We do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats, so the risk of transmission to our guests is very low.”

According to zoo officials, all animals continue to be monitored closely throughout the pandemic. At this time, limited quantities of vaccination are made available for animals. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium are on the waiting list for preventive treatment.

This is the not the first time an animal at the Pittsburgh Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. In April, two female lions tested positive for the virus, and made a full recovery.