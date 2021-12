The Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit is asking the community’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Carol Wells.

She is 5-feet-6 inches tall and approximately 210 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Wells was last seen in the Oakland area on Sunday evening.

According to police, she is known to frequent Lawrenceville.

If anyone has information about Wells, you can call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.