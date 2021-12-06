ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Man sentenced to prison after attempting to steal from pawn shop

WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTTCt_0dFdoLqr00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy said a man was recently sentenced to six years in prison for the offense of burglary.

According to a police investigation, in September 2020, Dimitri Coffey used a sledgehammer and spade to create a hole in a wall of an abandoned building adjacent to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers on Hazel Street and utilized that as a way to climb into the pawnshop to steal various items.

Lacy said the owner of Gold Rush Pawnbrokers was live-streaming security surveillance video at the time of the crime and contacted police. Danville Police quickly responded to the owner’s report and arrested Coffey in an alleyway behind the business.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Goodwin learned that Coffey had previously been convicted of crimes including residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Judge Goodwin said Coffey will be required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release or parole for one year thereafter. Restitution to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers in the amount of $2,850 was also ordered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Rantoul Police: Man arrested in connection to shot fired

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday in relation to a report of a shot fired on Thursday morning. Rantoul Police were dispatched to an area near Falcon Drive and Juniper Drive at around 10:50 a.m. They said they were able to obtain a vehicle description of a suspect’s vehicle leaving […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police recently arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Friday. Springfield Police were dispatched to the Security Bank located at 2500 Stevenson Drive at around 10:20 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered the bank, forcefully grabbed a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: student assaulted at fraternity house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened last Friday at a fraternity house on the U of I campus. It was reported that someone gave a student an unknown substance that caused the student to fall several times. The student did not consent to taking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Body found in trash load identified

SPRINGFIELD – The man whose body was found in a load of trash on Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man is 58-year-old Lee Roy Stewart of Springfield. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicate that Stewart died from crushing injuries consistent with equipment used on garbage trucks. The final […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: two arrested after making school threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two 15-year-old boys on Monday and Tuesday after they both made threats regarding two Springfield high schools. The first threat was directed against Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. On Monday, school administrators contacted the SPD and told them of a bomb threat that was sent via the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Human remains found in a load of trash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found human remains in a load of trash that was recently delivered to the Waste Management facility. Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to 3000 East Ash Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of human remains found. Officers said staff at the Waste […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police looking for missing teenager

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Bloomington. Officers say the girl’s name is Cedmyria M. Watson. She was reported missing on Dec. 4 when she left her home without permission and failed to return. Watson is believed to have traveled […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Gold Rush Pawnbrokers#Danville Police
WCIA

Impaired driving enforcement to be increased ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – With Christmas approaching, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are gearing up to enforce impaired driving laws as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The Decatur Police Department will be one of those participating agencies. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Missing 71-year-old woman has been found

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Sheriff’s Office has recently informed the public that 71-year-old Rebecca L. Arkebauer has been found. According to officers, the St. Anne Police in Kankakee County were able to locate Mrs. Arkebauer around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. St. Anne Police said thanks to the assistance of Mrs. Arkebauer’s family, […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Acid spill at hotel prompts HAZMAT response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Fire HAZMAT units were called to the Wyndham Springfield City Centre on Tuesday following an acid spill. Firefighters responded to the hotel at around 2:30 p.m. after two employees experienced breathing difficulties amidst an odor in the building. Investigating, the firefighters discovered that cleaning acid spilled into a sump pit […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy