Man sentenced to prison after attempting to steal from pawn shop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy said a man was recently sentenced to six years in prison for the offense of burglary.

According to a police investigation, in September 2020, Dimitri Coffey used a sledgehammer and spade to create a hole in a wall of an abandoned building adjacent to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers on Hazel Street and utilized that as a way to climb into the pawnshop to steal various items.

Lacy said the owner of Gold Rush Pawnbrokers was live-streaming security surveillance video at the time of the crime and contacted police. Danville Police quickly responded to the owner’s report and arrested Coffey in an alleyway behind the business.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Goodwin learned that Coffey had previously been convicted of crimes including residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Judge Goodwin said Coffey will be required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release or parole for one year thereafter. Restitution to Gold Rush Pawnbrokers in the amount of $2,850 was also ordered.

