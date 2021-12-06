ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police: two injured in I-55 crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Troopers said that two people were injured in one of two car crashes that happened Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 55.

One of the crashes happened at Clear Lake Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that a semi-truck hit a Toyota Prius that was slowing down as it approached an active crash scene. The Prius was pushed off the road, hit a concrete culvert and rolled over.

The driver of the Prius – 43-year-old Jeffery Ekena – and his 8-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck – 50-year-old Bruce Costello – was not hurt.

Costello was ticketed for driving while under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.

