2021 Holiday of Hope toy drive kicks off with Ravens player appearances in Nottingham, White Marsh, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five Baltimore Ravens players will visit five local establishments this month to “kick off” the “Holiday of Hope” toy drive.

Great 8’s Memorabilia is once again teaming up with The Transformation Center of Baltimore for their 15th annual ”Holiday of Hope” Toy and Food Drive.

The full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, 12/7

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

OLB Tyus Bowser

The Bowman Restaurant

9306 Harford Road

Carney, MD 21234

Requirement: Unopened toy or Weis/Target gift card

Wednesday, 12/8

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

TE Nick Boyle

Weis Markets

Carney Village Shopping Center

9613-M Harford Road

Carney, MD 21234

Requirement: Weis gift cards ONLY

Thursday, 12/9

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

WR Devin Duvernay

Weis Markets

Festival at Perry Hall

4126 E. Joppa Road

Nottingham, MD 21236

Requirement: Weis gift cards ONLY

Monday, 12/13

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

QB Tyler Huntley

White Marsh Mall

8200 Perry Hall Blvd.

Nottingham, MD 21236

Requirement: Gift cards purchased at White Marsh Mall ONLY

Tuesday, 12/14

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

CB Anthony Averett

Jerry’s Toyota

8801 Belair Road

Nottingham, MD 21236

Requirement: Unopened toy or Weis/Target gift card

For more information, visit Great 8s Memorabilia or the event page on Facebook here .

