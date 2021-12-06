2021 Holiday of Hope toy drive kicks off with Ravens player appearances in Nottingham, White Marsh, Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five Baltimore Ravens players will visit five local establishments this month to “kick off” the “Holiday of Hope” toy drive.
Great 8’s Memorabilia is once again teaming up with The Transformation Center of Baltimore for their 15th annual ”Holiday of Hope” Toy and Food Drive.
The full schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, 12/7
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
OLB Tyus Bowser
The Bowman Restaurant
9306 Harford Road
Carney, MD 21234
Requirement: Unopened toy or Weis/Target gift card
Wednesday, 12/8
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
TE Nick Boyle
Weis Markets
Carney Village Shopping Center
9613-M Harford Road
Carney, MD 21234
Requirement: Weis gift cards ONLY
Thursday, 12/9
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
WR Devin Duvernay
Weis Markets
Festival at Perry Hall
4126 E. Joppa Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Requirement: Weis gift cards ONLY
Monday, 12/13
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
QB Tyler Huntley
White Marsh Mall
8200 Perry Hall Blvd.
Nottingham, MD 21236
Requirement: Gift cards purchased at White Marsh Mall ONLY
Tuesday, 12/14
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
CB Anthony Averett
Jerry’s Toyota
8801 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Requirement: Unopened toy or Weis/Target gift card
For more information, visit Great 8s Memorabilia or the event page on Facebook here .
