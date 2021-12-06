ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s A “Waffle House Christmas” In This Bill Anderson Throwback with Kid Rock, Gretchen Wilson, and Tanya Tucker

By Steve Gazibara
 5 days ago
‘Tis the season.

A little throwback to the legend Bill Anderson calling on some friends for his “Waffle House Christmas” video.

Kid Rock, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Jeannie Seely, and Joe Denim all star in the music video filmed at a Waffle House just outside of Nashville.

This one really gets that holiday spirit flowin’.

“The offer of ‘food and fun’ was all it took to entice Kid Rock, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Jeannie Seely, Joe Denim and a Waffle House restaurant full of ‘brand new friends’ to join us for the recent filming of our new video, “Waffle House Christmas,” Anderson said back in 2018.

“We dined on Waffle House staples…’grits and eggs and raisin bread’ along with ‘hash browns covered and smothered’….and we laughed ourselves silly portraying the take-over of a Waffle House restaurant by a rookie cook and a displaced family on Christmas Day. My thanks to everyone involved. I just hope you will enjoy watching the madness as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Grab a spiked egg nog.

