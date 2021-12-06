ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s Headlines: Transition Team Edition

By Streetsblog
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big story dropped late on Friday afternoon when Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his 750-person “transition” team. It’s hard to find a news angle when virtually everyone in and out of city government is on the team advising the incoming mayor on policy (we pointed out on Twitter that there’s no...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Guidelines for keeping self-driving vehicles from killing bike riders (League of American Bicyclists) Santa Clara VTA plans to test self-driving buses (Railway Age) Bicycle lanes are blamed for congestion – but they’re not the cause (The Conversation) San Jose establishes design goals for future BART station (Patch) SANDAG...
SAN JOSE, CA
qchron.com

Sanders added to Eric Adams transition team

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is among nearly 800 appointees who were announced last week to be in Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ transition team. Sanders will serve on Adams’ Economic Committee Transition Team and will use his extensive fiscal background to help the new mayor, according to the senator’s office. He is the chair of the State Senate Banks Committee, the Democratic Conference’s Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises Task Force Committee and the New York City MWBE Task Force.
QUEENS, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Feeding at the Subway Trough Edition

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority handed its subway cops oodles of unplanned, unbudgeted overtime from 2018-20 — $19.1 million, to be exact — in order to enforce then-Gov. Cuomo’s crackdown on fare-beaters and the homeless, according to an inspector general’s report. The now-disgraced ex-governor’s bullying initiatives to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Gotta Hand it to Janno Edition

It’s not often that the head of the MTA attends a rally with people blaming him for terrible service … on the MTA. But MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber did just that yesterday, making an unexpected appearance at a rally organized by Riders Alliance to allow bus riders to vent their frustrations at the fact that bus speeds have been flat or gone down since Mayor de Blasio took over in 2014 (amNY).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The History of a Movement, Part II: Raising the Stenciling Stakes

Amid the bloodiest year in Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero, Streetsblog continues its seven-part series focusing on a key strand in the movement for livable safe streets, written by a central figure in that movement, Charles Komanoff. A former head of Transportation Alternatives, Komanoff 25 years ago launched a highly effective public awareness campaign calling out the daily carnage on New York City streets. Under the name “Right of Way,” his group brought the brutal reality of pedestrian and cyclist deaths to the public eye in the form of high-visibility street actions (including one arrest). Part I, which ran on Monday, opened in December 1996. This installment focuses on initial media coverage of the movement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Public Servants, A Media Publisher, And DAs: A Look At Eric Adams’s Massive Transition Team

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has appointed a cadre of policy wonks, lawmakers, and nonprofit CEOs from various fields to his near 800-person transition team, which include members of Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg’s mayoral administrations, according to a list released by Adams on Friday. The hope, according to a spokesperson, is to ensure Adams is primed to ”deliver for New Yorkers on Day 1.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theticker.org

Mayor-elect selects CUNY chancellor for transition team

CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez was selected as a co-chair for New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams’s transition team. “It’s a great honor to help @ericadamsfornyc as a co-chair for his transition team!” Matos Rodríguez said in a tweet. “As the first #CUNYAlumni to serve as mayor in 30 years, Adams brings an appreciation for the transforming power of quality public higher education.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: We Literally Wrote the Book Edition

There was an incredible lack of news on Monday (what, did everyone take a five-day holiday weekend and not tell us?), so perhaps that explains why the NYPD was so eager to disseminate fake news about the supposed danger of e-bikes and the “19 fatalities” their riders have caused so far this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Pedal Power: City Council Bill Might Speed Up Bike Lane Installation

A new City Council bill that could speed up the process of installing bike lanes is in danger of ending up in the dust bin of history if current lawmakers don’t get their act together before their term ends on Dec. 31. The bill by Brooklyn Democrat (and incoming...
BROOKLYN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: For Downtown Rail Extension To Make Sense, 280 Has To Go

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Major changes are coming to the Caltrain line as it passes through the eastern neighborhoods...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Head Toward the End of the Line

Equity is an emphasis for the Biden administration, but poor and minority communities could lack the connections to draw down infrastructure funds. (Washington Post) Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow cities to accelerate their Vision Zero plans (The Hill) and make transit stations accessible to the disabled (Pew Trusts).
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: San Jose BART Extension Needs a Rethink

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Narrow, crooked streets. Historic, medieval buildings. Older, legacy subway lines to go under. These are...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t on Autopilot

Elon Musk pushed Tesla’s so-called Autopilot system, currently under federal investigation and the subject of several wrongful death lawsuits, over the objections of engineers who said it doesn’t work, and he misled Tesla owners about its capabilities. (New York Times) Many states allow dealerships to charge exorbitant interest rates on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Nice to Our Bus Drivers

Driver shortages are devastating transit agencies all over the U.S. as the pandemic and passengers’ rude behavior are pushing bus operators to quit or retire early (Human Transit). For example, Portland’s TriMet is reducing service on 20 bus lines because of a shortage of drivers (Oregon Public Broadcasting). Guns and...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Meet Ruth Rosas, Streetsblog Chicago’s new Latino Communities Reporter

Streetsblog Chicago co-editor Courtney Cobbs and I are pleased to announce that we have hired Ruth Rosas as the website’s first-ever dedicated, bilingual Latino Communities Reporter. Ruth is a passionate advocate for sustainable transportation and social justice, and their skill set, and work and volunteer experience make them an excellent fit for the job. (Ruth says, “I use she and they pronouns. Feel free to use both or either.”)
CHICAGO, IL
