'The Ability to Read the Environment': Soft Skills Become Crucial for GCs

There is more to being a Data Scientist than just technical skills. Lets take a look at what soft skills can help you on your way to becoming a great Data Scientist. We all see the job boards and we all see the list of doom when it comes to the required technical skillset. I have seen jobs requiring 15 years’ experience in Spark (it was only released to the public in 2012). But even the reasonable ones have enormous expectations, so tackling these skills can be daunting. Many people, both aspiring data scientists and experienced ones spend their time learning complex modelling techniques… not that they aren’t important, however, it’s worth noting, they aren’t everything.

