'The Ability to Read the Environment': Soft Skills Become Crucial for GCs

Jason Cassidy is the CEO of Educate 360 Professional Training Partners. Every day I hear people, including myself, differentiating between more technical hard skills and more foundational soft skills. While it is convenient because, sadly, everyone understands what the other person means, I feel this common language does a disservice to actual soft skills. Other terms like baseline and core skills are more accurate and do more justice to the concept, but despite their more accurate depiction of the necessity of these skills, they have not necessarily become the lingua franca that makes for easy communication.
