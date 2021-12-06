ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

High Tide To Raise Up To CA$40M Through Newly Established ATM Program

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE:2LYA) is poised to raise up to CA$40 million ($31.13 million) by issuing its common shares through a newly established at-the-market equity offering program. The Calgary-based cannabis retailer said it plans to issue its common shares from the treasury to the public from time...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

American Finance Trust: The ATM Program Rapidly Increases The Share Count

American Finance Trust is taking advantage of its $200M At The Market equity offering program. I have been keeping an eye on American Finance Trust (AFIN) for over a year now and although the REIT's performance remains strong, it is usually met with skepticism by the existing shareholders. The Q3 performance was once again good, but the share price doesn't move and this could partially be caused by the company printing shares and selling them on the market as part of its ATM offering. In this article I'll dig a bit deeper into the ATM program and the impact on the per-share performance.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

High Tide Inc. (HITI) Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to CAD$40,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives

High Tide Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to CAD$40,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives. High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks and mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue up to CAD$40 million (or the equivalent in U.S. dollars) of common shares (“Common Shares”) from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion and subject to regulatory requirements. Any Common Shares sold through the ATM Program will be sold at prevailing market prices when issued (i) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) or another U.S. marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded or (ii) in ordinary brokers’ transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), or another Canadian marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded. Since the Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale or as otherwise permitted by law, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities

Common Citizen, a Michigan-based cannabis company with a mission of inclusion and diversity, is furthering that mission with its newest product line, Principle. Starting in mid-December, Common Citizen will sell its Principle product, two half-gram prerolls, at its Common Citizen retail locations. The company announced that all proceeds from the sales of the Principle products will be donated to Michigan’s Local Community Engagement and Social Equity programs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
bizjournals

Form D Friday: NFT specialist, Bitcoin ATM kiosk company raise millions

Join the Boston Business Journal for a discussion on the economy and looking ahead. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the importance of cultivating a great workplace culture as a competitive advantage. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved....
MARKETS
WIFR

Local start-up businesses look to expand through Beloit program

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Leaders of local start-up businesses meet in Beloit for the chance to become a household name in years to come. It’s been months in the making for five local companies, but on Wednesday night, each presented their pitch at Irontek in Beloit to look for investors and advice.
BELOIT, WI
investing.com

Coinbase will establish presence in Israel through purchase of Unbound Security

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will acquire cryptographic security company Unbound Security in a move that will also have the U.S. company launch a research facility in Israel. In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase said it would be purchasing Unbound to gain access to its cryptographic security experts as well as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raise Up#Atm#Ca#High Tide Inc#Hiti#Fse#Atb Capital Markets Inc
protocol.com

Nubank’s IPO is about more than just raising cash

Nubank, which began trading on the NYSE today, isn’t just going public to raise money: It’s also looking to use the event of its IPO to spread stock investing to retail investors in its home market of Brazil. That’s a point of pride for Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

CVS Health Corp. said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)?

Q Does Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Kiora Pharmaceuticals. When is Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) reporting earnings?. Kiora Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on November 15, 2021. Q. Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

How do I buy Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) stock?

You can purchase shares of Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Jupiter Wellness. Q. What is the target price for Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Jupiter Wellness. Q.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Whale 'Hulk' Buys 8 Trillion Shiba Inu Worth $290M

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale wallet named “Hulk” has acquired 8 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens worth $290 million, according to an update from on-chain wallet monitor Whale Alert. What Happened: In a series of three transactions between Wednesday and Thursday, the whale added the tokens to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy