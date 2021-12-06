ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corunna, MI

Two mid-Michigan schools forced to close over threats

By Andrew Birkle
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two more mid-Michigan schools were forced to shut down today after receiving threats.

There has been a spur of threats at schools in both mid-Michigan and around the whole state after four people were killed at Oxford High School last week.

Corunna Public Schools issued a statement Sunday night saying they were canceling school on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

The school district said that they got several reports of the same screenshot threat.

“Law enforcement believes the threat is not credible, however, we cannot 100% guarantee that at this time,” Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said.

Holt High School receives ‘nondescript’ threat in bathroom

Fattal said they will pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat and will work with law enforcement to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

Meanwhile, Maple Valley Schools posted on their website that they had received threats of violence towards their district. In the first alert, they said that students and staff were sheltering in place.

Later on in a second update, Maple Valley said they were releasing the Junior-Senior High School at 9:15 a.m. for both bus and parent pickup.

The school district said that kids were let go without their backpacks or coats.

