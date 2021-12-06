The 2022 enterprise software un-predictions

April Dunford knows a lot about positioning from a career that has involved leading teams at big name tech firms such as IBM, Siebel and Sybase, as well as a number of start-ups. She shares her experiences and her approach to product positioning in her book, “Obviously Awesome - How to Nail Product Positioning, so Customers Get It, Buy It, Love It.” She also speaks at many events, and I’ve had the opportunity to listen to her a couple of times, including at the recent DEMAND event.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO