The 2022 enterprise software un-predictions

Security Veteran Den Jones Brings Robust Zero Trust Architecture and Deployment Expertise to Leading ZTNA Startup. Banyan Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced that it has appointed security veteran and pioneer in the Zero Trust space, Den Jones, as the company’s first-ever Chief Security Officer to help enterprises modernize and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. Den brings considerable expertise implementing security technology and protocols to protect corporate assets and employees to Banyan. He also adds a valuable customer perspective to the leadership team. Den’s vision and strategy for Zero Trust networking was executed at both Adobe and Cisco, protecting a combined 150,000+ workers and more than 300,000 devices.
