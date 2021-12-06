ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The 2022 enterprise software un-predictions

By Jon Reed & Brian Sommer
diginomica.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continuing supply chain woes impacted Brian and Jon this year, delaying their annual un-predictions list by a couple of days. Our tastiest bits of snark, snide puns and more were stuck off the coast of Long Beach - waiting to be unloaded into this piece. On the bright side, no...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

3 Software Stocks Under $20 Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 50%

The continued digital transformation and increasing reliance on cloud computing are propelling the software market’s growth. So, it could be worth watching low-priced software stocks Rackspace (RXT), ON24 (ONTF), and BM Technologies (BMTX). Wall Street analysts expect these under $20 stocks to rally by more than 50% in price in the near term. So, read on.The software market is growing, with more businesses embracing digital transformation and rapid cloud migration. Businesses are spending billions of dollars on software upgrades to improve their business processes. And most industries worldwide—from manufacturing to transportation and healthcare—are now dependent on solutions and services offered by software companies.
Entrepreneur

Startup Spotlight: Dubai-Based Works Offers A No-Code Platform To Ease The Creation Of Enterprise Software

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In the highly digitized business ecosystem that exists right now, there are perhaps very few firms that don’t require computer software catered to the requirements of the industries they operate in. “Every organization today needs software,” says Yassir Houmame, co-founder of Works. “Unfortunately, the development of enterprise software is complex and costly in terms of budget and qualified resources. Our technology eliminates technical complexity and allows non-technical people to build enterprise grade applications.”
clarkcountyblog.com

Enterprise Document Management Systems Market Size, Segmentation, Top Vendors and Competitive Analysis till Period, 2021-2026|| Ademero, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ascensio System SIA, Blue Project Software, Box, Dropbox Business

United States, Global “Enterprise Document Management Systems Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Enterprise Document Management Systems industry. Enterprise Document Management Systems Research Report provides details on industry chain structure, market competition, market size and share, SWOT analysis, technology, costs, commodities, consumer preferences, market development and trends, regional forecasts, companies and profile and products and services.
ExecutiveBiz

Carahsoft to Support Software Maintenance of Army Enterprise’s Licenses Subscription

Carahsoft Technology has received a $32.6 million firm-fixed-price contract to support the Army Enterprise’s current licenses subscription software maintenance through Nov. 30, 2022. The contractor will conduct secure product support in Reston, Virginia, under the Army award, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The Army Contracting Command used the military...
Forbes

Why Enterprises Are Prioritizing Integrations

This past week, Microsoft announced it was buying Clear Software, a company that provides no-code business process management software (BPMS) and low-code integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Why? According to the blog post, “Customers need to know that their most critical business processes are built to optimize working across...
protocol.com

How Julien Codorniou built an enterprise software startup inside Facebook

As a parade of executives have announced plans to leave Meta (formerly known as Facebook), employees know exactly where to look for the customary farewell “badge posts”: on the company’s Workplace platform. Julien Codorniou, the head of the company’s Workplace service, left two weeks ago after almost...
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Libelium intros multi-tech, multi-vendor IoT cloud-management platform

Spain-based IoT provider Libelium has launched a new cloud platform, Libelium Cloud, to manage multi-vendor IoT environments. The firm said the launch “completes” its reinvention as an “end-to-end” IoT solutions provider, covering hardware, software, and connectivity. The firm has traditionally specialised in IoT sensors and gateways for various industrial IoT applications until now.
sciencetimes.com

How to Manage Enterprise Password Security?

Today, technology plays a major role in business. It can be used to increase productivity in the workplace, improve business mobility, help with communications, the list goes on. It would be difficult to imagine how companies would operate today without having access to technology. Data is of vital importance for...
diginomica.com

Why the right product positioning is critical to successful marketing programs

April Dunford knows a lot about positioning from a career that has involved leading teams at big name tech firms such as IBM, Siebel and Sybase, as well as a number of start-ups. She shares her experiences and her approach to product positioning in her book, “Obviously Awesome - How to Nail Product Positioning, so Customers Get It, Buy It, Love It.” She also speaks at many events, and I’ve had the opportunity to listen to her a couple of times, including at the recent DEMAND event.
SDTimes.com

How these companies help organizations test applications in DevOps environments

We asked these tool providers to share more information on how their solutions help organizations test applications in their DevOps environments. Their responses are below. Modern software development teams are rapidly delivering innovation to market through more frequent and shorter release cycles, but they struggle to fully test the customer experience due to increasing application complexity and an explosion of device/browser combinations.
diginomica.com

MongoDB sees traction in the enterprise as Q3 revenues jump 50%

MongoDB shares jumped in extended trading yesterday, as the document model database saw its third quarter revenue jump 50% year-over-year to $227 million. The company's CEO, Dev Ittycheria, also told analysts on an earnings call that MongoDB's core cloud offering - Atlas - now represents Atlas 58% of revenue and has reached a run rate of over $500 million.
martechseries.com

Former Cisco and Adobe Executive Joins Banyan Security as CSO to Help Enterprises Reimagine Zero Trust

Security Veteran Den Jones Brings Robust Zero Trust Architecture and Deployment Expertise to Leading ZTNA Startup. Banyan Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced that it has appointed security veteran and pioneer in the Zero Trust space, Den Jones, as the company’s first-ever Chief Security Officer to help enterprises modernize and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. Den brings considerable expertise implementing security technology and protocols to protect corporate assets and employees to Banyan. He also adds a valuable customer perspective to the leadership team. Den’s vision and strategy for Zero Trust networking was executed at both Adobe and Cisco, protecting a combined 150,000+ workers and more than 300,000 devices.
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Integrated Computer Solutions, Variscite to collaborate on hardware and software solution

Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) and Variscite announced today that they are collaborating on new solutions in the embedded market. The collaboration aims to offer a complete hardware and software solution to customers in the market, with Variscite’s SoM (system on module) solutions and ICS’ best-in-class software services set to provide a complete system solution that offers customers accelerated development, decreased development cost and more reliable continuity of maintenance and support, according to a news release.
TechCrunch

Learnerbly, a SaaS marketplace for L&D, secures $10M Series A led by Beringea

The U.K. startup has now secured a $10 million Series A funding round led by Beringea. Also participating were new investors Digital Horizon Ventures, BY Venture Partners, GO Ventures and FJ Labs. This was alongside existing investors Frontline Ventures, Triple Point, London Co-Investment Fund and UFI Ventures. Learnerbly has also...
