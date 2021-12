Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold played a solo livestream on the first day of winter, 2020 at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, and that is now being turned into a live album, A Very Lonely Solstice, which will be out this Friday (12/10). Pecknold described the career-spanning set as “me by myself on the longest night of the year… honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old.” The performance also features the Resistance Revival Chorus on “Wading In Waist-High Water” and “Can I Believe You," as well as a cover of Nina Simone's "In the Morning" and traditional song "Silver Dagger." Check out the tracklist below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO