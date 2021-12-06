The Smashing Pumpkins Headline Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Two extra days added and headliners include Praslea, Raresh, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Shonky, Dyed Soundorom. 85 artists. Three stages. 24 hours of non stop music. Welcome to Unum Festival, a cultured gathering in a secret and untapped corner of Europe, nestled between pine forests, sun kissed beaches and mountainous backdrops. Last year it was the first proper underground event to go ahead post-Covid and today it announces its much anticipated 2022 edition lasts almost two days longer than previous editions from Wednesday 1st - Monday 6th June. Playing the idyllic Albanian getaway are Phase One headliners including Priku, Praslea, Raresh, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Shonky, Sonya Moonear, Traumer, tINI, Cristi Cons, Dyed Soundorom, Fumiya Tanaka, Anthea, John Dimas, Vera, Molly, Seth Troxler and tens more. Head to unumfestival.com for full details and ticket info.
