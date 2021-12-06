ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Smashing Pumpkins Headline Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

By Article Contributed by summercampfest…
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Camp Music Festival recently announced its return to Memorial Day Weekend 2022 (May 27-29), with the Pre-Party taking place on Thursday, May 26th. Today, event organizers revealed the first headlining artist set to join host bands moe. & Umphrey’s McGee in 2022. Summer Camp is thrilled to welcome The Smashing...

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtju.net

A Festival of Light Classical Music

You might not know the names of all these pieces, but I guarantee they’ll sound familiar!. What we can’t share on-air (but I can here) is the packaging. Everything about this set makes the buyer feel cultured and sophisticated. — even if they knew nothing about classical music. There’s an...
MUSIC
NME

Turnstile announced as co-headliners for 2000trees festival 2022

Turnstile have been announced as the latest headliners for 2000trees festival’s 2022 edition – see the full line-up so far below. From July 7-9 next summer, the Baltimore-based hardcore band will be joined by the likes of IDLES, who were announced as headliners recently, Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and PUP. Turnstile will be co-headlining Friday night at the festival with Thrice, who were set to appear at the 2020 event that was initially postponed to 2021.
MUSIC
pasadenanow.com

New Music Festival ‘This Ain’t No Picnic’ Announced for Rose Bowl Next Summer

A new format music festival with six stages of artists spanning a wide range of genres from the past, present, and future is coming to the Rose Bowl next summer. This Ain’t No Picnic, coming August 27 and 28, will offer up LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, and Le Tigre among the performers. In this show, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
gratefulweb.com

SUMMER CAMP: ON THE ROAD TOUR | Fox Theatre - 1/7/22

Summer Camp: On The Road brings the magic of Summer Camp Music Festival to Boulder. Come out to support your scene as they compete for a spot on the #SCamp22 lineup and you'll be automatically entered in to win a 3-Day GA Pass to Summer Camp 2022!. Artists who would...
ENTERTAINMENT
gratefulweb.com

ARISE Music Festival Announces First Artist Reveal for 2022

ARISE Music Festival is thrilled to announce its first artist reveal for the eighth-annual festival on May 27 – 30, 2022. The festival, which will be held at The Cradle in Boone, Colorado, is designed to inspire community and create soulful, meaningful and spectacular experiences through music, art, yoga, workshops, wellness, camping and even more immersive experiences new this year.
BOONE, CO
iheart.com

Music: Foo, GnR, Kiss, Korn, Pumpkins, and More Join Welcome To Rockville!

Foo, GnR, Kiss, Korn, Pumpkins, and More Join Welcome To Rockville Lineup. The lineup is coming together for next year’s Welcome To Rockville festival. Along with previously announced headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and Korn, even more, big rock names have been added to the bill.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Camping#The Smashing Pumpkins#Summer Camp#Alternative Rock#The Pre Party#Moe#American#Vip Lounge Access#Drink Specials#Rv Camping Spots#Ga
South Pasadena News

Eclectic Music Festival Returns!

South Pasadenans, it’s time to get your 2022 calendar set for the return of popular events post–pandemic – including our unique and beloved Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl. The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has set the date of Saturday, April 30,. 2022, for the return...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
cbslocal.com

Pride On The Shore Music Festival Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new music festival is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. The first annual Pride on the Shore concert is scheduled for June 3 at Stage AE. It will kick off Pride Month. Organizers have not yet announced the lineup of performers, but tickets go on sale Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Put-in-Bay country music festival lineup for next summer announced

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s news that country music fans have been waiting to hear: The lineup for next summer’s Bash on the Bay was announced Monday. According to a press release, the big bash, which will take place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, will feature stars like Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band. Here […]
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Daily Gazette

All-day music festival coming next summer to Schenectady’s Music Haven

SCHENECTADY — For years, Jim Gilbert has wanted to put on a festival highlighting the Capital Region’s thriving music scene. It’s something he and his wife, Laura DaPolito, have thought about long before the couple took over Nippertown, the Eddies Award winning website that highlights the Capital Region’s vibrant arts scene, three years ago following the death of the website’s original publisher.
SCHENECTADY, NY
thelosangelesbeat.com

Woodystock Blues Festival With Headliner Jimmy Carpenter Coming to Laughlin: Blues, Casinos, Camping and Lots of Fun!

Woodystock Blues Festival is coming up again soon; and this one’s going to be a doozey of a weekend! This is the second year for the new location for Woodystock. This year, Woodystock takes place in the Laughlin, Nevada, Bullhead City, AZ area. This means that beside camping out as had been done in previous Woodystock Festivals (not that camping out isn’t fun!) but this location enables Woodystock guests to stay at the nearby casinos and hotels, as well as bringing your adult toys to play on the Colorado River from the campground that is right next to Woodystock. The Woodystock Blues Festival will run April 9th & 10th, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily Jeffersonian

Dierks Bentley to headline music fest in Belmont County

Blame My Roots Fest is set to return to the hills of Belmont County for its third event next summer. Platinum recording artist Dierks Bentley will take the stage at Valley View Farm on July 16. Bentley, an American country music singer-songwriter, has released hits like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” and “Sideways". His studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 17 of them reaching number one. His hits have also earned him several Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
musicfestivalcentral.com

Unum Festival Announces First Headliners For 2022

Two extra days added and headliners include Praslea, Raresh, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Shonky, Dyed Soundorom. 85 artists. Three stages. 24 hours of non stop music. Welcome to Unum Festival, a cultured gathering in a secret and untapped corner of Europe, nestled between pine forests, sun kissed beaches and mountainous backdrops. Last year it was the first proper underground event to go ahead post-Covid and today it announces its much anticipated 2022 edition lasts almost two days longer than previous editions from Wednesday 1st - Monday 6th June. Playing the idyllic Albanian getaway are Phase One headliners including Priku, Praslea, Raresh, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Shonky, Sonya Moonear, Traumer, tINI, Cristi Cons, Dyed Soundorom, Fumiya Tanaka, Anthea, John Dimas, Vera, Molly, Seth Troxler and tens more. Head to unumfestival.com for full details and ticket info.
FESTIVAL
Troy Record

‘Summer: the Donna Summer Musical’ brings disco to Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — With the production “Summer: the Donna Summer Musical” opening at Proctors on Tuesday, the Schenectady theater is returning big touring shows to the area. Make no mistake about it, the jukebox musical is big. It not only tells the life story of Donna Summer but also illuminates...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy