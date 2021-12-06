The Smashing Pumpkins Headline Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Woodystock Blues Festival is coming up again soon; and this one’s going to be a doozey of a weekend! This is the second year for the new location for Woodystock. This year, Woodystock takes place in the Laughlin, Nevada, Bullhead City, AZ area. This means that beside camping out as had been done in previous Woodystock Festivals (not that camping out isn’t fun!) but this location enables Woodystock guests to stay at the nearby casinos and hotels, as well as bringing your adult toys to play on the Colorado River from the campground that is right next to Woodystock. The Woodystock Blues Festival will run April 9th & 10th, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO