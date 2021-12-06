ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige: If Daredevil Comes To The MCU, So Does Charlie Cox

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed in a new interview that should the character of Daredevil return to the MCU, actor Charlie Cox will reprise that role. "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DAREDEVIL Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Congratulates Charlie Cox On Matt Murdock MCU Return

Kevin Feige pretty much confirmed that Charlie Cox will return as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the weekend, and Vincent D'Onofrio has now taken to Twitter to congratulate his former cast-mate. Cox and D'Onofrio worked closely together over three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil, and even though they...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Kevin Feige
Cinema Blend

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Charlie Cox Staying In The MCU As His Own Rumors Swirl

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, to the joy of the rabid fanbase. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearly upon us, but there are also countless rumors about what’s coming next. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will be returning as Daredevil sometime in the future, and now his co-star Vincent D’Onofrio (aka Kingpin) has reacted to this-- while rumors about his own return swirl.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Daredevil#Television Series#Cinemablend#No Way Home
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye viewers think they know who the mysterious Avengers HQ Rolex watch belongs to

Hawkeye viewers are convinced they know who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.In the fourth episode of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, more attention is paid to the item that was found in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos blew it up.It’s revealed in Hawkeye that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at the auction it was due to be sold at.Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Colin Farrell To Reprise Penguin Role In Another HBO Max Spin-Off Of The Batman

Actor Colin Farrell will executive produce and star in a series spin-off of The Batman, reprising his upcoming role as The Penguin. Variety first reported this news. That Farrell is already eager to return to a role that audiences have not yet had a chance to see him in bodes well for his performance. He'll make his debut as The Penguin on March 4, 2022--when The Batman arrives in theaters. The film will follow the Dark Knight as he unravels corruption in Gotham City, and it features Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright (What If…?) as James Gordon, Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as The Riddler, Farrell (True Detective) as Oswald Cobblepot, and Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Biggest Movies To Watch In 2022

The last two years of movie releases have been like nothing else in recent decades. From March 2020 on, the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc with release dates, as films were continuously delayed and many sent straight to streaming and digital platforms. While 2021 saw a lot more theatrical releases than 2020, there are still movies that are yet to be released and the industry has changed forever as a result of the upheaval.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy