Kevin Feige: If Daredevil Comes To The MCU, So Does Charlie Cox

Actor Colin Farrell will executive produce and star in a series spin-off of The Batman, reprising his upcoming role as The Penguin. Variety first reported this news. That Farrell is already eager to return to a role that audiences have not yet had a chance to see him in bodes well for his performance. He'll make his debut as The Penguin on March 4, 2022--when The Batman arrives in theaters. The film will follow the Dark Knight as he unravels corruption in Gotham City, and it features Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jeffrey Wright (What If…?) as James Gordon, Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as The Riddler, Farrell (True Detective) as Oswald Cobblepot, and Zoë Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle.
