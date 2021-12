After an initial wave of eager parents got their teens vaccinated for COVID-19 in the spring and summer, vaccine uptake among 12-17 year-olds appears to have slowed, with about half of parents saying their teen has gotten at least one dose as of November (before news of the omicron variant), essentially unchanged over the past two months. Enthusiasm is somewhat lower among parents of children ages 5-11 who became eligible for vaccination more recently, with 16% saying their younger child has gotten at least one vaccine dose and another 13% saying they plan to get them vaccinated “right away.” Three in ten parents of both teens and younger children say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated for COVID-19. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey of parents was conducted prior to the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, and we will continue to track parents’ attitudes and intentions as more information emerges on the potential impact of this new variant on children.

