Southern Board of Ed recognizes students

STORM student of the month (center) Kyleigh Kranyik is pictured. Courtesy

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District, met in regular session last week in the Kathryn Hart Community Center, Racine.

The following members were present Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Ashli Peterman, and Tom Woods. Dennis Teaford was absent.

During the meeting, the board recognized STORM students of the month Sawyer Bradford and Kyleigh Kranyik.

In the treasurer’s report, the board approved the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement, and all checks for the month of October, 2021 (includes fund report, revenue, appropriation report, and warrants issued). The board approved the 5 year forecast as presented by the Treasurer.

The board approved the revised appropriations in the amount of $16,520,976.36 as presented by the Treasurer.

The board approved the second reading of the following changes, revisions, or deletions to Board bylaws and policies: Bylaw 0169.1 – Public Participation at Board Meetings (Revised); Policy 1530 – Evaluation of Principals and Other Administrators (Revised); Policy 2271 – College Credit Plus Program (Revised); Policy 2370.01 – Blended Learning (Revised); Policy 5111 – Eligibility of Resident/Nonresident Students (Revised); Policy 5111.02 – Educational Opportunity for Military Children (Revised); Policy 5200 – Attendance (Revised); Policy 5336 – Care of Students with Diabetes (Reissued from Special Update March 2021); Policy 5350 – Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention (Revised); Policy 5464 – Early High School Graduation (Revised); Policy 5516 – Student Hazing (Revised); Policy 5630.01– Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports and Limited Use of Restraint and Seclusion (Revised); Policy 5722 – School-Sponsored Publications and Productions (Replacement); Policy 6114 – Cost Principles – Spending Federal Funds (Revised); Policy 7300 – Disposition of Real Property/Personal Property (Revised); Policy 7450 – Property Inventory (Revised); Policy 8330 – Student Records (Revised); Policy 8400 – School Safety (Revised); Policy 8462 – Student Abuse and Neglect (Revised); Policy 8600 – Transportation (Revised); Policy 8651 – Non-routine Use of School Buses (Revised)

The board approved the membership to CORAS for the 21-22 school year. Membership fees are $325.

The board approved the Annual Nutrition Compliance Report and Corrective Action Steps as presented by Food Service Director, Scott Wolfe.

The board approved the creation of the following Fund/SCC; 451-9222 Public School Connectivity.

The board approved the following resolution for Certified Public Records Training. The Board recognizes its responsibility to participate in a Certified Public Records Training session or to have (a) representative(s) participate in a Certified Public Records Training, at least once during each term of office, fulfilling the requirement under Ohio Revised Code section 109.43(B) effective September 29, 2007. The training requirement for other officials of the District can be satisfied by the attendance of a designated representative if official public action of the Board is taken to make such designation, and such action does no negate the opportunity for other officials to attend said training. The Board acknowledges Treasurer, Christi Hendrix as the designee for Certified Public Records Training in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 109.43(B) for the following officials of the District: Denny Evans, Board Member; Brenda Johnson, Board Member; Ashli Peterman, Board Member; Tom Woods, Board Member; Dennis Teaford, Board Member; and Tony Deem, Superintendent.

The board approved a donation agreement with OHIOHEALTH CORPORATION for a one-time donation of certain Personal Effects to assist in the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of promoting safety, health, and wellness.

The board approved a 3-year renewal with Dynamix Energy Services, dba Veregy for Engineering, Technical Services, and Remote Support related to the HVAC and Building Automation Systems. The annual cost of the services is $10,800.00. A 3-year renewal provides the district with a 5% annual savings.

The board approved a service contract with Meigs County Health Department to provide COVID-19 related support, including outbreak investigation, mitigation, and contact tracing for the students and staff in the district. This agreement shall be effective from November 15, 2021 through November 14, 2022.

The board approved Shelia Rush as a classified substitute in the kitchen for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved a dock day/amount for an employee.

The board approved hiring Amber Shoults as a certified substitute aides for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The board approved hiring the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year in accordance with the Negotiated Agreement. Hiring is contingent upon completing all the administrative requirements for the position: JH Cheerleaders – Winter Sellers, TAG Coordinator – Jenny Roush, Winter Sports Varsity Cheerleading (Clarify earlier motion) – Marcy Wyatt, and Fall Sports Varsity Cheerleading (Clarify earlier motion) – Jody Harrison

The board approved FMLA for the following employees: Tim Thoren, Leslie Dunfee, and Becky Bradford

The board approved accepting the resignation of Scott Hill due to other employment. Resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2021.

The next meeting of the Southern Board of Education is set for Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.