Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Community Foundation

By Caitlin Rogers
wmar2news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the end of the year fast approaching, many people are thinking about how they can make a lasting impact on their community through year-end giving. The Baltimore Community Foundation, or BCF, is the charitable foundation for and...

www.wmar2news.com

YourErie

Karen Bilowith introduced as Erie Community Foundation new President and CEO

The Erie Community Foundation formally introduces its new president and CEO> Karen Bilowith has come to Erie after leading the Idaho Community Foundation. She takes over an organization that has grown significantly. According to the latest annual report, the amount of money managed by the Erie Community Foundation has doubled in 10 years and has […]
ERIE, PA
WSJM

For Good Forum – Berrien Community Foundation – 11/29/21

Lisa Cripps-Downey from Berrien Community Foundation talks about Giving Tuesday and how you can give money to BCF or a non-profit of your choice but you can also give your time and volunteer!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 9:53 — 18.1MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WDVM 25

The Community Foundation of Frederick County awards nonprofits with funding

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County provided more than $751,000 to 26 area nonprofits. The awards focus on the Community Foundation’s strategic areas that help those in need, i.e families with children, preparing for a growing aging population, areas dealing with substance use disorder. “FY2022 strategic grant cycle is the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Amboy News

Community Foundation partnership creates funding opportunities for Amboy Depot Museum

AMBOY — The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of two charitable funds in partnership with the Amboy Depot Commission. The funds were created to attract and facilitate financial contributions to the Amboy Depot Museum by generous donors to support both current operational expenses of the museum, and to ensure that the Museum exists in perpetuity through an Endowment fund.
AMBOY, IL
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Community Foundation shares insight on #GivingTuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This morning, KRDO NewsChannel 13 spoke with Kevin Farley, the Director of Marketing and Communications from the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. PPCF is a non-profit that has been around since 1928. The organization helps guide individuals, organizations, and families to help them identify and achieve their philanthropic goals. KRDO: Giving The post Pikes Peak Community Foundation shares insight on #GivingTuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
935wain.com

City of Columbia Awarded Community Grant From The Walmart Foundation

The City of Columbia has been awarded a Community Grant from the Walmart Foundation. The grant will be used for the Christmas Program for children through the Columbia Police Department. The grant of $2,000 will be used to help children in our community. At the presentation were: Mayor Pamela Hoots,...
COLUMBIA, KY
wmar2news

City of Refuge Baltimore - Amazon

The founders of City of Refuge Baltimore know the pain of an empty stomach, and don't believe anyone should go to bed hungry. The provide fresh and non-perishable foods, frozen meats, fresh produce, and other groceries each week, as well as other outreach to the community. City of Refuge Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Community garden aims to do more than just beautify

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Food wasn’t always Fatima Malik’s top priority growing up. “Evan as a teenager, my diet was a bag of chips, candy bar, and some soda. And that was like my dinner, and I thought that was ok,” said Malik. She was just a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wmar2news

Amazon - Transforming Lives

Amazon knows the impact the pandemic has had on already underserved communities in Baltimore and around the state and country. They are committed to using their large scale to help these communities. Amazon is helping Transforming Lives Community Development Corporation and partner Enterprise Community Development address the inequities in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

IDHS Secretary Grace Hou Receives Excellence In Public Service Award

CHICAGO (CBS) — Top Illinois official is honored for her public service Thursday. Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou is the winner of the 30th annual Motorola solutions foundation Excellence in Public Service award. She was honored at Chicago’s Palmer House Hilton. For years, Hou focused on mental health and social justice issues as well as family and community services.
CHICAGO, IL
wmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie: Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouse

Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouse in Towson is a 4th generation family-owned and operated floral and greenhouse shop since 1924! Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouse is one of the largest flower shops in Baltimore and is a gift and garden center. They handle floral arrangements and designs of all sizes for all types of events. They have a team of professional wedding and event flower specialists and offer same day and express flower delivery throughout Baltimore county. At Radebaugh's, you can also purchase local goods, such as meats, cheeses, ice cream, and so much more from local farmers and other businesses in the area! Their snowball stand is also opened during the summer months so you can enjoy a tasty treat while shopping!
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Reclaiming your unclaimed property in Maryland

The State of Maryland holds billions of dollars of unclaimed property, and the state is required by law to try to get all of it back to its rightful owners. "People are always grateful when we return their property to them,” said Edward Wykowski, who is the assistant director of the Compliance Division, of the Maryland Office of the Comptroller. “We try to make the claims process as easy as possible.”
MARYLAND STATE

