Mental Health

New Test Predicts If Lack Of Impulse Control Is Pathological

Science 2.0
 4 days ago

Do you know people who just can't help themselves when it comes to buying things or engaging in behavior you and they know they will regret later?. Deemed “negative urgency,” a clinical form of impulsivity, it is linked to depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, self-harm, bipolar disorder and ADHD. A...

