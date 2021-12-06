ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Waynesboro man arrested on sexual assault charges

Augusta Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A 45-year-old Waynesboro man faces charges in separate incidents of reported sexual assault reported in November. John M. Mohler is currently being held in the...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Father And Son, 19 & 45, Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside Halethorpe Bar

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A father and son duo from Baltimore are charged in the murder of a 43-year-old man outside a Halethorpe bar in November, Baltimore County Police said. Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23 to Gateway Tavern on Annapolis Road, where they found 43-year-old Indalecio Romero-Reyes in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, and died Dec. 2, police said. The suspects were arrested Dec. 3, police said. Investigators believe a confrontation happened between the suspects and the victim when they were leaving the business. Both men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.  
HALETHORPE, MD
PIX11

NYPD searching suspect caught on video assaulting uniformed officer

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man seen assaulting a uniformed officer Friday morning after she confronted him for shoplifting. A staff member at a convenience store located on East 34th Street notified the NYPD at about 11:35 a.m. that a man was stealing items. Police said an officer confronted the man as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Waynesboro Police
CBS LA

Coachella Valley Landscaper Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia Charged With Rape Of 6 Women

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A landscaper has been arrested on suspicion of the rape and sexual assault of six women, and authorities in Riverside County say he may have more victims. (credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office) Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged Friday with 14 felonies, including forcible rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, and other sex-related counts. Garcia, who was known to drive around in a white Chevy Silverado and a white Dodge Ram, is being held without bail. “This was a heinous crime, and bad acts,” said Chris Shaefer, assistant chief of the Indio Police Department. According to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

17-year-old arrested for Rialto murder: Police

Two months after the fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Juarez in Rialto, a 17-year-old from San Bernardino was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the case, according to the Rialto Police Department. The teenage boy, whose name was not released, was arrested in the 900 block of East Gilbert Street in San Bernardino about […]
RIALTO, CA
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder

A 31-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to the murder of his uncle. It was at 3:35pm on Wednesday, December 8th that Joliet Police were called to the 900 block of Natoma Court for a domestic disturbance. A female victim told officers she had been battered by her ex-boyfriend. The ex, Anthony Harames, refused to exit the residence for police which led to a multiple-hour standoff. Eventually Harames was taken into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating overnight commercial burglary

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Harrisonburg Police are investigating a commercial burglary reported on Thursday morning. An unknown male broke into the business around 2 a.m., according to police, accessing the building by cutting a hole through the exterior wall. Once inside, the suspect opened the cash registers where he stole an undisclosed amount of money.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Baltimore man is the second man to be arrested in the shooting of a 22-year-old man in April, police said. Donte Price was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first-degree attempted murder. Officers responded in the early morning of April 22 to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital, police said. The man was shot while sitting in his car in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. Kahi Richard, 19, was arrested April 29 in connection with the shooting. Price is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
KTLA

Alleged serial rapist facing 14 counts left victim with broken leg in ditch for days: Riverside County DA

A man being described as a serial rapist has been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Garcia, 36, was charged with physically and/or sexually assaulting six women in the Coachella Valley area from September 2020 to August 2021, officials said. Three victims were allegedly […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Wife Dead, Husband In Custody After Northern Liberties Shooting Turns Into Standoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead and her husband is in custody following an early morning standoff in Northern Liberties, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers said the 55-year-old woman, later identified as Margaret Lippi, was shot in the face. The suspect is her 62-year-old husband. The deadly shooting is being described as a domestic incident. According to investigators, the suspect has a history of abuse and drug use. A witness told police the suspect walked into the bedroom where Lippi was lying and fired three shots....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Police charge three in threats at high schools

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Three juveniles have been charged in connection with threats made at Albemarle High School and Western Albemarle High School last month. Two were charged in the Nov. 3 threats directed at AHS, and the third was charged in the Nov. 18 threat...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner Charged In Connection To 2019 Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. According to the justice department, 20-year-old Alexia Cutbank and 20-year-old Mia Sumner were charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The two allegedly murdered victim “D.A.J” and shot and injured victim “T.B.S” on August 12, 2019. They were aided and abetted by others, the Department of Justice says. Cutbank and Sumner made their initial court appearance on Friday and are in jail until next week, when a formal detention hearing is scheduled.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Former Male Nurse Receives 10 Years For Raping and Impregnating Incapacitated Patient

Former nurse Nathan Sutherland has been sentenced to a decade in prison and lifetime probation for sexually assaulting and impregnating an incapacitated woman. Sutherland, who previously worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse in 2019 after a DNA showed he was related to the child the woman gave birth to. Sutherland pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy