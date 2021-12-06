The Christmas Festival In Rhode Island That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Small town Christmas in Little Rhody is really something special, all the stops are pulled out and it is so impressive to see what each town chooses to do. There are so many fun events to attend with friends and family that you could easily keep busy all month with different adventures. We think this Christmas festival in Bristol really ticks all the boxes for Holiday fun, and as an added bonus, it’s perfect for pretending you’re on the set of a fun Hallmark Christmas movie.

It's pretty safe to say that Bristol takes Christmas VERY seriously.

You can expect a massive tree in the center of downtown as well as lots of pretty lights everywhere, making evening strolls all the more pleasant.

While every year promises tons of fun and holiday magic, this year is really going to be something special. In honor of the 35th year of Christmas festivities in Bristol, the town will be hosting a European style Christmas market, also known as a Weihnachtsmarkt.

The downtown area will be full of European style huts selling all sorts of traditional holiday foods like Hungarian Goulash and exciting gifts for all your friends and family!

You can also expect live music from carolers and other entertainers, as well as wood carving and ice sculpting demonstrations. And that's not all.

Many of the houses in the area also like to participate with elaborate light displays, so make sure to add some extra time on to admire these stunning setups.

So seriously in fact that every year the town Christmas committee releases a special ornament to commemorate the holiday.The market will be open December 11th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 12th from noon to 6 p.m.Make sure to bring your camera as these are sure to provide some wonderful photo opportunities!There will be mulled wine to sip, visits from Santa, and some fun crafting events for the kids!

We think this festival seems absolutely charming. What are you most excited to see when you attend? To learn more about the festival and all the fun it offers, you’ll want to look at the website and Facebook page for the event.

