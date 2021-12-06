ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

The Christmas Festival In Rhode Island That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

By Sara Dager
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 5 days ago

Small town Christmas in Little Rhody is really something special, all the stops are pulled out and it is so impressive to see what each town chooses to do. There are so many fun events to attend with friends and family that you could easily keep busy all month with different adventures. We think this Christmas festival in Bristol really ticks all the boxes for Holiday fun, and as an added bonus, it’s perfect for pretending you’re on the set of a fun Hallmark Christmas movie.

It's pretty safe to say that Bristol takes Christmas VERY seriously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40val5_0dFdiIH600
Bristol Christmas Festival/Flickr
So seriously in fact that every year the town Christmas committee releases a special ornament to commemorate the holiday.

You can expect a massive tree in the center of downtown as well as lots of pretty lights everywhere, making evening strolls all the more pleasant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFtds_0dFdiIH600
Bristol Christmas Festival/Flickr

While every year promises tons of fun and holiday magic, this year is really going to be something special. In honor of the 35th year of Christmas festivities in Bristol, the town will be hosting a European style Christmas market, also known as a Weihnachtsmarkt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrRuW_0dFdiIH600
Bristol Christmas Festival/Flickr
The market will be open December 11th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 12th from noon to 6 p.m.

The downtown area will be full of European style huts selling all sorts of traditional holiday foods like Hungarian Goulash and exciting gifts for all your friends and family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhCIf_0dFdiIH600
Valentin F.R/Flickr
Make sure to bring your camera as these are sure to provide some wonderful photo opportunities!

You can also expect live music from carolers and other entertainers, as well as wood carving and ice sculpting demonstrations. And that's not all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6Nwu_0dFdiIH600
Bristol Christmas Festival/Flickr
There will be mulled wine to sip, visits from Santa, and some fun crafting events for the kids!

Many of the houses in the area also like to participate with elaborate light displays, so make sure to add some extra time on to admire these stunning setups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpWfa_0dFdiIH600
chas B/Flickr

We think this festival seems absolutely charming. What are you most excited to see when you attend? To learn more about the festival and all the fun it offers, you’ll want to look at the website and Facebook page for the event.

The post The Christmas Festival In Rhode Island That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Rhode Island

The Heart And Soul Of Rhode Island Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

Despite being the smallest state, Rhode Island has so many towns. It’s truly amazing just how many little communities there are to discover, each with their own special ambiance. When we think of a bustling downtown area, we usually think of big cities, but these small towns in Rhode Island are packed full of shopping, dining, and historical sites just waiting to be discovered. Here we have listed seven of our favorite small town downtowns in Rhode Island:
POLITICS
Only In Rhode Island

This Funky Little Town In Rhode Island Is A True Hidden Gem

It can be easy to feel like you might have already seen all of Rhode Island with how tiny the state is, but we tend to think that’s likely not as true as you think. The state is absolutely chock full of delightful small towns just waiting to be explored on a day (or weekend) trip. With all the charm and history that lies in the state, you won’t find yourself repeating adventures easily, and each new town you come across is a new town to fall in love with. One spot that deserves a bit more recognition is Westerly.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Rhode Island

Follow This 1.8-Mile Trail In Rhode Island To A Unique Rock Formation

The diverse landscapes of Rhode Island are just a part of what makes the state so fascinating and beautiful. With forests, ponds, pristine beaches, rocky coastlines, and numerous wildlife preserves and sanctuaries, there’s just so much to explore. If you’ve ever been to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, you know it’s quite a special place. And best of all, you can find an absolutely fascinating rock formation in Rhode Island here! Let’s take a look.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Only In Rhode Island

Take A Weekend To Wine, Dine, And Explore The Little Italy Of Rhode Island

Sometimes we all find ourselves longing for a vacation out of the country. There is so much to be seen, touched, and tasted in other parts of the world, but it’s not always easy to hop on a plane and fly somewhere new. Luckily, you can sometimes find a little slice of another country right here in America, and we think the Little Italy of Providence, Federal Hill, is just that.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, RI
Bristol, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Only In Rhode Island

The Little-Known Beach In Rhode Island You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2 Mile Trail

Rhode Island is obviously more than well known for its beaches, we are after all, the Ocean State! That said, sometimes the more popular ones can get really crowded. When you’re trying to relax and enjoy the sound of crashing waves and a gorgeous view, you may want a less populated destination. If that is the case, then this short hike in Narragansett that leads to a secret beach might be just what you’re looking for.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Only In Rhode Island

Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Rhode Island

Is there anything more relaxing than sipping a good glass of wine while you read a quality book? We certainly don’t think so! And while this may be a great activity to do in your own home, it may be even more fun getting out to do it. Bookstore bars are still kind of a novelty in Rhode Island, but we think this trend is going to pick up very soon, so get on over to Curiosity and Co, the bookstore/wine bar in Johnston before it’s packed every evening.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Rhode Island

This Mile Long Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Rhode Island Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.
POLITICS
Only In Rhode Island

The Crows Nest Restaurant In Rhode Island Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

We all have our favorite restaurants that are easy to get to and give us what we expect, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sometimes though, you find yourself wanting to step out of your comfort zone and go somewhere that you might not be as familiar with. Luckily, Rhode Island has a lot of […] The post The Crows Nest Restaurant In Rhode Island Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Christmas Market#Hallmark#European#Hungarian
Only In Rhode Island

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At King/Benson Preserve In Rhode Island

For those of us who live in the smallest state in the nation, we are lucky to have the incredible, breathtaking scenery we do. Between sandy beaches, gorgeous waterways, parks, islands, and nature preserves, natural beauty abounds throughout the state. If you find yourself in Saunderstown, head to the King/Benson Preserve for a hike to experience a magical scene like nowhere else in Rhode Island.
SAUNDERSTOWN, RI
Only In Rhode Island

In 1978, Rhode Island Plunged Into A Blizzard That Will Make This Year’s Winter Look Downright Mild

Feel that chill in the air, Rhode Islanders? We’ve officially entered another New England winter, and we all know they can be pretty unpredictable. However, when you’re feeling cold and a bit blue, remember that we’ve experienced far worse. If you were around in 1978, you may remember a far more devastating storm here in […] The post In 1978, Rhode Island Plunged Into A Blizzard That Will Make This Year’s Winter Look Downright Mild appeared first on Only In Your State.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Rhode Island

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Pezza Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Goats And Horses In Rhode Island

In Rhode Island, there are so many wonderful attractions to take the kids for some fun. Whether it’s Roger Williams Park Zoo, Slater Mill, or any number of wildlife preserves around the state, we can always find a memorable place to spend time as a family. One place you may consider visiting at some point is Pezza Farm & Garden Center in Johnston. While it’s become a go-to place for home gardeners to pick up a wide variety of plants and flowers, it also has numerous adorable farm animals that you are invited to visit.
JOHNSTON, RI
Only In Rhode Island

You Can Ride Bumper Cars On Ice This Winter At The Providence Rink In Rhode Island And It’s Insanely Fun

Winter in Rhode Island is always a most delightful time. We’re lucky that there is so much to see, do, and explore before spring rolls around. While there are so many different winter activities in Rhode Island to participate in with the family, one. of them might become your new favorite. Bumper cars on ice […] The post You Can Ride Bumper Cars On Ice This Winter At The Providence Rink In Rhode Island And It’s Insanely Fun appeared first on Only In Your State.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Only In Rhode Island

This Might Just Be The Most Unique Airbnb In All Of Rhode Island

Sleeping high amongst the trees is a dream we think a lot of folks have. The chance to share a view with the birds and hear the tranquil sound of trees rustling is an opportunity like no other. It may not be a part of your dream to climb a tiny staircase to a precarious perch though, and luckily this gorgeous lofted Airbnb has your comfort in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Rhode Island

Spend The Day Exploring These Wooded Trails In Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the perfect state for hikers in our opinion. We may be small, but we boast over 100 unique trails that cover terrain of all types and contain breathtaking views. Since Rhode Island is the Ocean State, you can also be guaranteed that your hiking experience will be relatively flat. There may be some rock scrambling or mud to reckon with, but many trails are perfect for hikers of all ages and levels of ability. One woodsy spot that is ideal for a day of exploring is Weetamoo Woods.
TIVERTON, RI
Only In Rhode Island

Hunt For Mushrooms On The Beautiful And Easy Neutaconkanut Hill Park Loop In Rhode Island

Hiking is such a great way to explore your surrounding and discover parts of your state you may never have known existed before. You get fresh air, exercise, and beautiful views, as well as a great opportunity to catch up with loved ones in the outdoors. The only thing that could make hiking more fun is having a goal in mind, like looking out for interesting (and maybe even edible) fungi! This trail in Providence is the perfect place to do just that.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Only In Rhode Island

The Romantic Rhode Island Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

As the weather turns chilly, we all start to think more about snuggling up and relaxing with the one we love. Maybe drinking some hot cocoa by a roaring fire, and definitely bundling up in sweaters and thick blankets after a day of exploring is an absolute dream. Luckily, Rhode Island is very well versed in all things cozy, and we have accommodations to match. We think this bed and breakfast in Providence is the perfect place to stay as you enjoy a romantic weekend getaway in the ocean state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Only In Rhode Island

Choose From More Than 30 Flavors Of Scrumptious Macarons When You Visit The Perfect Sweet Shoppe In Rhode Island

Rhode Island is an amazing state, that we can be sure of, but every once and a while you may find yourself yearning for an escape out of state, or even out of the country. When travel isn’t possible, a great way to feel like you’ve hopped a plane is to try food and desserts from other countries. If lately you have found yourself dreaming about a trip to France, we think a macaron might just hit the spot, and this charming bakery has every flavor you can imagine.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Rhode Island

7 Horrifying Rhode Island Stories You Didn’t Learn About In History Class

As one of the original colonies, Rhode Island certainly has a large amount of history, so it’s no surprise that occasionally our teachers may leave out a few just for the sake of brevity. Other stories however, may be left out because they are just too frightening for children to hear, and these stories fall into that category. Brace yourself for some spooky history!
POLITICS
Only In Rhode Island

Here Are The 5 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Rhode Island

It’s that time of year again! Christmas decorations line the shelves at our local department stores while holiday classics return to local radio stations. Though there are many ways to celebrate the season in New England, there are quite a few towns in Little Rhody offering fun Christmas-themed events. Here are some of the best […] The post Here Are The 5 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWPORT, RI
Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

2K+
Followers
555
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy