Cultural/Worship, Award of Merit Beth Yeshurun Sophia and Jack Bender Memorial Chapel

As the lobby began to fill with Sunday morning worshipers, I could hear a multitude of conversations as my office door was open. One voice, in particular, boomed over the crowd, complaining about how the breakfast station was set up, apparently not to this individual’s liking. Each Sunday in churches across America, the Barabbas spirit enters the church through her members. While the church should be a safe place for all who enter her doors, she has also become a place where the Barabbas spirit lives. In the gospel accounts, we meet Barabbas, a prisoner of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. Scholars believe Barabbas was an insurgent who was dissatisfied with the rule of Rome. Dissatisfaction within the church is not new, as newfound modern-day insurgents of change are trying to overthrow the future-vision leadership in the local church.
