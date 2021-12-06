ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cultural/Worship, Award of Merit Beth Yeshurun Sophia and Jack Bender Memorial Chapel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Beth Yeshurun Sophia and Jack Bender Memorial Chapel funded by a single donation, the project team worked to balance costs with thoughtful design elements that would honor Jewish ceremonial traditions...

Sandusky Register

Thankful for The Chapel

I once heard someone ask a nationally known church leader, “When is the local church most effective?”. His answer: “When the lights are off, the pews are empty, and the cars are gone.”. This past weekend, Nov. 20-21, The Chapel observed its 35th anniversary by not offering its regular weekend...
SANDUSKY, OH
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ARMSTRONG-REINER: Lighting candles of hope, love and peace

This past Sunday two candles were lit. The first candle lit was in many of our churches for the first Sunday of Advent, the four weeks that precede Christmas. Though we usually understand Advent as a season of waiting and preparation, we often view Advent with “Christmas lenses,” seeing it as a time of waiting for the birth to happen. We treat Advent like the eighth month of pregnancy, when the only thing we can think about is, “When is this baby finally going to arrive?”
RELIGION
Parade

Hanukkah Blessings and Prayers to Honor the Festival of Lights

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. While not as overtly holy a Jewish holiday as Passover or Yom Kippur, Hanukkah has been embraced by the Western world as an often blue-and-white answer to the red and green of the gentile Christian winter holiday of Christmas—and Chanukah still holds a deep and profound meaning for many people of the Jewish faith that goes beyond secular celebrations.
FESTIVAL
Person
Jack Bender
ambs.edu

Anabaptist Prayer Book

We invite you to share in a form of prayer that originated in the earliest Christian times and has continued through the centuries. The distinctive Anabaptist flavor of this collection of daily prayers is evident in the predominance of Jesus’ voice, the space for communal reflection on scripture, and the specific choices of Bible readings. We offer these services in the hope that you will find in them a way of prayer through which the voice of Jesus will pervade your whole day.
ELKHART, IN
Daily Mining Gazette

The messiah lives among you Part II

The monastery in rural France had a rich history. Its fame had spread throughout the surrounding countryside. It was the center for the spiritual growth of the area. Villagers came to attend classes and to seek spiritual advice. The children were schooled by the monks in music and art and they also organized sports activities. The agricultural excellence of the monastery was recognized far and wide. Because of the Brothers skills, the vineyards yearly produced wonderful grapes which resulted in wines that received high acclaim.
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Grace given freely in Christ

“Sing to the Lord a new song,” the prophet Isaiah exclaims in Isaiah 42:10. Who is to sing? All the people on earth and the earth itself. The song is connected to the announcement of the Servant of God arriving on the scene. The subject of the song is that Christ has been revealed to the world and sent by the Father as the chosen servant of God to restore the world and men to God for the praise of God.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Overcoming a Barabbas Spirit

As the lobby began to fill with Sunday morning worshipers, I could hear a multitude of conversations as my office door was open. One voice, in particular, boomed over the crowd, complaining about how the breakfast station was set up, apparently not to this individual’s liking. Each Sunday in churches across America, the Barabbas spirit enters the church through her members. While the church should be a safe place for all who enter her doors, she has also become a place where the Barabbas spirit lives. In the gospel accounts, we meet Barabbas, a prisoner of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. Scholars believe Barabbas was an insurgent who was dissatisfied with the rule of Rome. Dissatisfaction within the church is not new, as newfound modern-day insurgents of change are trying to overthrow the future-vision leadership in the local church.
RELIGION
InsideHook

John Coltrane Inspired the Creation of a San Francisco Church

Outside of the realm of gospel music — which is, admittedly, a pretty substantial qualifier — you don’t see too many religious institutions associated with musicians. (See also: Kanye West’s Sunday Service.) One massive exception, however, is a San Francisco church that’s been active for decades, with John Coltrane as its patron saint.
RELIGION
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

In my theology, as it is a lifelong continuum— I see the logical progression from sources to scripture. I recall early in my childhood my grandmother was a missionary of our church (among her many church works— she had a key!). But she made me learn to recite scripture and took me with her to visit the sick. I learned the recitation of Psalms 1; 23; 24; 27; 121 and 150 among others that, unlike these, remain printed on my heart.
RELIGION
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

See the story of the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph

"The Chosen" is a global phenomenon that has been viewed 374 million times, in 190 countries and on all seven continents. Its Christmas special, "Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers" will be in theaters nationwide through December 10, 2021. We talked with the creator of "The Chosen", Dallas Jenkins who...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
WTOK-TV

Churches uniting across America

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Missions International, Beauty from Ashes and The River are coming together to upcycle clothing which will help bring their ministries more money. Pastor Byron Artis works with Hope Missions and explained what the upcycled clothes will do. “We receive funding; the funding helps programs that...
MERIDIAN, MS
therecord-online.com

Words of Grace

It was after the resurrection and ascension of the Lord Jesus. Two of his Apostles, Peter and John, we’re on their way to the temple in Jerusalem to a prayer meeting. There was a man who was lame from birth sitting at the gate of the temple asking for alms. When he saw Peter and John coming toward him he expected them to give him something.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Hammond Daily Star

Sophia Pitarro

Sophia Pitarro, age 10, is one of the artists who participated in the recent Art Stroll in Downtown Ponchatoula. She presented some of her landscape works at a sidewalk table across from Follow Your Art, the studio where she took art class. Sophia said she prefers painting to sketching, and...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Jonesboro Sun

Kevin King Memorial Scholarships awarded to single-parent students

Created to honor the legacy of its namesake, the Kevin King Memorial Scholarship for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund supports qualifying single parents in Sharp, Fulton, Lawrence, Randolph, and Jackson Counties by empowering them to continue their education and develop a solid foundation for their family. In November 12...
EDUCATION
Frontiersman

The Resurrection of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 197-201) Jesus death on the cross was necessary for our salvation. But without the resurrection the process would have been incomplete and we would have no hope. The Apostle Paul summarizes the Gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” He further states, “if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. … If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17).
RELIGION

