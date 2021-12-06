ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Missing 2-year-old child reunited with mother in Fremont

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The mother of a found 2-year-old child has been located, according to Fremont police.

Police located the missing 2-year-old child, along with a service dog, at the southeast corner of Beacon Ave and State Street around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The child’s name is believed to be “KiKi.”

In the picture above, you can see the child wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light-brown/khaki pants, and socks with blue, green, and yellow stripes.

Fremont, CA
