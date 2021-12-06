Missing 2-year-old child reunited with mother in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The mother of a found 2-year-old child has been located, according to Fremont police.
Police located the missing 2-year-old child, along with a service dog, at the southeast corner of Beacon Ave and State Street around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
The child’s name is believed to be “KiKi.”
In the picture above, you can see the child wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light-brown/khaki pants, and socks with blue, green, and yellow stripes.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 1