‘Give Where You Live’ on Colorado Gives Day
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gives Day encourages people to support local nonprofits they care about by making online donations in one spot.
Donations may be set up ahead of time. Tuesday, the donations will be made to over 3,000 nonprofits available on the ColoradoGives website.
Over $50 million was raised for local nonprofits in 2020 and organizers are hoping to top that amount for 2021.
Nonprofits like the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley get much needing funding, this year a generous donor offered to match $40,000 of funds raised during Colorado Gives Day.
Benefits of donating during Colorado gives day:
- Each nonprofit is vetted
- Over 3,000 nonprofits to choose from
- Ability to donate to multiple nonprofits in one transaction
- Your giving history and tax receipts available in one place.
Find nonprofits by name or keyword, location and/or cause on a dropdown menu on the ColoradoGives site.
The Rocky Mountain Stroke Center , Adaptive Sports Association , the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and the Tenth Mountain Division Foundation, Inc . are a few of the diverse nonprofits benefitting from the day of giving.
Kids are invited to take part in the giving with a family-friendly KidsforColoradoGives version of the event.
Cause categories include:
- Arts, Culture and Humanities
- Education, Environment
- Animal-Related
- Health Care
- Mental Health & Crisis Intervention
- Diseases, Disorders & Medical Disciplines
- Medical Research
- Crime & Legal-Related, Employment
- Food, Agriculture & Nutrition, Housing & Shelter
- Public Safety
- Disaster Preparedness & Relief
- Recreation & Sports
- Youth Development
- Human Services
- International, Foreign Affairs & National Security
- Civil Rights, Social Action & Advocacy
- Community Improvement & Capacity Building
- Philanthropy, Voluntarism & Grantmaking Foundations
- Science & Technology
- Social Science Public & Societal Benefit
- Religion-Related
- Mutual & Membership Benefit
- Military & Veterans Organizations
Colorado Gives Day began in 2007 as a way to simplify fundraising for non-profits through online donations.
Community First Foundation and FirstBank are partners of Colorado Gives Day.
