Gest Carts launches free, all-electric rides for passengers

One of the most important technical specifications of an electric vehicle is the speed at which it can refuel at home. Every EV has an onboard charger that converts alternating current into direct current so that the electricity can then be delivered to the vehicle’s battery. Level One and Level Two home charging stations supply alternating current that has to pass through the EV’s onboard charger. The maximum speed at which the onboard charger can receive and convert alternating current is referred to as its “acceptance rate”, and is measured in kilowatts. Level Three fast chargers use 480 volts to deliver direct current straight to the battery, bypassing the onboard charger, but these expensive, industrial strength public chargers are meant to get long-distance motorists back on the road quickly and are not suitable for home installations. Level One trickle-chargers are quite slow, but allow EVs to be plugged into any existing 120 volt AC receptacle. Onboard chargers are designed to maximize the charging capabilities of Level Two home charging stations, which can deliver anywhere from 12 to 64 amperes of continuous current at 240 volts.

