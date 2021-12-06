ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football Betting: Buffalo and New England Battle for AFC East Supremacy

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a bit of a surprising battle for the AFC East division title between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo...

Sports Illustrated

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Seattle at Washington

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when the Washington Football Team plays host to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle, which sits in last place in the NFC West with a disappointing 3-7 Straight Up (SU) record, has managed a respectable 5-5 Against The Spread (ATS) mark. The Seahawks, who are 1-5 SU in their last six games, will look to lean on their road success (3-2 ATS) to snap their recent two-game SU and ATS losing streak.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Monday Night Football picks and prop bets: The Seahawks and Football Team battle to ruin the other's draft pick

The Washington Football Team, relative to its own mediocrity, is on a heater right now. The reigning NFC East champs are 2-0 following their Week 9 bye, both upset wins keeping their slim playoff hopes alive despite a 2-6 start. A win Monday night would put them two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the division with two rivalry game matchups looming in the season’s final stretch. It’s not likely Washington fights its way back to repeat as division winners, but it’s still possible.
Buffalo Rumblings

Betting odds: Buffalo Bills open as home favorites over New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and New England (8-4) are evenly matched in the eyes of oddsmakers. That’s why the Bills are the favorites heading into their Week 14 Monday Night Football clash, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Home teams usually receive a three-point bump, and the Bills are three-point favorites on the early betting line.
104.5 The Team

AFC East Battle For First Place is Set

The AFC is loaded with good teams, but New England just keeps getting better every week. I get Tennessee is banged up, but the Patriots’ rolled to their sixth straight win 36-13 over the Titans on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones throws a few more touchdown passes but the New England defense forced 4 turnovers. New England is peaking just in time for their December 6th showdown at Buffalo. Sal Pal discusses this and more above!
WGR550

How is freakin' New England in first place in AFC East?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
numberfire.com

Sunday Night Football Betting: What Bets Should You Be on for This AFC North Clash?

The Baltimore Ravens are 3.5-point home favorites over the Cleveland Browns, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 46.5 points. Our nERD-based rankings have the Ravens slotted 20th overall while the Bengals are ranked 22nd. This is the first of two meetings between the teams, both of which occur within a three-week span of each other.
Bills, Patriots set for Monday night battle for AFC East lead

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had their way against the Cam Newton-led New England Patriots one season ago en route to their first AFC East title since 1995. Now the Patriots have a new X-factor at quarterback as rookie star Mac Jones leads New England into a Monday night matchup in Buffalo with the AFC East up for grabs.
Patriots vs. Bills preview: AFC East supremacy is on the line in Week 13

After two decades of being dominated by the New England Patriots, the AFC East saw a new king emerge in 2020: the Buffalo Bills took the division crown in convincing fashion, beating the Patriots twice and advancing all the way to the conference title game after going 13-3 during the regular season.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Where Is the Betting Edge in This AFC West Bout?

In this key AFC West matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs are 8.5-point home favorites over the Denver Broncos, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 46.5 points. Our nERD-based rankings have this potentially as a lopsided affair -- the Chiefs have worked their way up to 9th, while the Broncos sit 17th.
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
