4 Your Money | Volatility Spike

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have talked a lot about the volatility...

WTNH.com

Money Wisdom: Strategies to Survive a Volatile Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. Strategies to Survive a Volatile...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Motley Fool

Is This Recent Fintech IPO Worth Your Money?

The remittance industry is massive and growing. Its increasing user base continues to send more money across the platform. Remitly isn't the only company fighting for customers' dollars. Every investor wants to have a stake in the next big thing that has the potential to yield significant returns in the...
enplugged.com

Saving Money for Your Business by Choosing Solar Power

When it comes to running a business, one of the main goals should be not only making money, but saving money where possible. This kind of financial responsibility will go a long way in keeping the business afloat for a long time to come, and money saved is money that can be put back into the business to continue to fund operation and pay employee salaries.
moneyweek.com

What tightening Covid rules mean for your money

The government has announced new rules to try to suppress the spread of the new version of Covid in England. “Plan B”, which was seemingly off the cards right up until someone in Number 10 was caught maybe or maybe not having a maybe or maybe not legal Christmas party last year, was put into place last night.
CNBC

Here's an investment option to protect against inflation

Inflation jumped 6.8% from a year ago, according to the latest data. If inflation is above what you’re earning in Treasurys, that part of your portfolio loses buying power. But, there are other investments that can make up for it. Investors wary that high inflation will erode the value...
Times Union

How to Find the Hidden Money and Assets in Your Business

Imagine you own a $1 million house that you don't live in. You leave it sitting empty, you don't tell people about it, you don't put a listing on a rental website, or show anyone through it or give people any indication of how much you are prepared to rent it for — it just sits there empty.
yourerie

Your Money: Potential insurance costs this Christmas

December 6th is recognized as Saint Nicholas Day, the inspiration for our modern-day Santa Claus. To offer a fresh perspective with regards to insurance costs this Christmas, we have Bob Lafaro from the Lafaro Insurance Agency on this segment of Your Money to provide some insight on the potential costs of insurance for Santa and his operation.
News On 6

Money Monday: Understanding IRA's & Your Taxes

TULSA, Oklahoma - From understanding IRA's to help with taxes for yourself and a business, it can be tricky to navigate finances. Financial expert Paul Hood from Hood CPA's is here to help us be smart with our money.
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider Stocks That Return Money to Shareholders in This Volatile Market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
nbc25news.com

Local financial firm gives tips on how to spend your money during inflation spike

Everywhere you look, prices are going up. At the gas pump, at the grocery store, the bills coming to your mailbox...you name it, you're probably paying out more. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke with Midland based financial firm Mcintosh and Associates about what's driving the current inflation. Nolan McIntosh says supply chain...
Keene Sentinel

Tips to save money on your energy bills this winter

Wondering about the outlook for your household heating bill this winter? In a word, it’s ... ugly. Higher energy prices, demand that outpaces supply and anticipated slightly colder weather could have you seeing an increase of 30 percent or more, depending on the fuel you use to heat your home.
