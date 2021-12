On Good Things Utah this morning – Adele has revealed the one celebrity she’d still like to meet, and the answer may surprise you! During a makeup video with beauty influencer NikkieTutorials, the 33-year-old music icon gushed about meeting Oprah Winfrey recently for an interview during her “Adele One Night Only” special on CBS. “She’s so normal,” Adele said of Winfrey. “No, honestly. It was wild. NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, then asked if there was anyone Adele admired but has yet to meet. “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry is The Rock, but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” Adele said. “I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO