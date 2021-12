Some heavy hitters are gracing the red carpet at the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City tonight. And among the A-listers was Bridget Moynahan. The 50-year-old model and actress is known for her recurring role as Natasha in “Sex in the City.” Moynahan arrived in a black jumpsuit that was complete with pearl details on the pockets and around the halter neckline. She paired her ensemble with dainty chandelier earrings and a small square black clutch. The “Blue Bloods” alum tied her look together with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. Several stars...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO