ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 13.5% on Monday after health officials indicated that the omicron variant might lead to less severe forms of COVID-19 than feared.

So what

Omicron is a heavily mutated strain of the novel coronavirus. It appears to be more transmissible than the already worrisome delta variant. Moreover, scientists don't yet know if currently available vaccines will be effective against omicron.

This uncertainty helped to drive the financial markets lower in recent weeks. Amid the volatility, many investors sought shelter in Moderna and other vaccine stocks, on the belief that omicron fears would boost demand for new drugs designed to target emerging coronavirus strains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OEkP_0dFdh9Nb00

Image source: Getty Images.

However, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that early reports from South Africa, which is experiencing rising COVID-19 cases due to omicron, suggest that the new variant could potentially result in milder forms of the disease.

"Though it's too early to make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said.

Some investors apparently took Fauci's comments as a reason to sell Moderna's shares. Presumably, they believe demand for Moderna's vaccine could decline if omicron turns out to be less dangerous than health officials initially feared.

Now what

It should be noted that Fauci made it clear that it's too early to know for sure if omicron won't cause severe illness, or if it will in fact do so less often than other variants. U.S. health regulators also continue to recommend that those who are eligible to get vaccinated do so, as COVID-19 vaccines are believed to provide protection against severe illness and death caused by delta and other coronavirus strains. Thus, demand for Moderna's COVID-19 drug might not decline as much as investors who are selling its shares today expect -- and bailing out of its stock may prove to be a mistake.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 143

common sense ?
4d ago

don't confuse follow the science with follow the scientist. science is incontrovertible and based on facts. Scientists like AZTony Faouchi are for sale to the highest bidder.🤑🤑🤑

Reply(2)
89
America's in trouble
4d ago

the fact that they broke patent laws, and made billions illegally, by the time the lawsuit's over they probably won't even be in business anymore

Reply(1)
70
Biden sucks balls
4d ago

Scientists have already said that the symptoms are mild. But let's scare the entire United States States back in the lockdown. You know, because midterms are coming up. Need those mail in ballots to be legit

Reply(3)
67
Related
CNET

Moderna vaccine booster and omicron: What we know today about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly 50 million people so far in the US have received a booster shot. Almost 22 million of those chose the Moderna vaccine booster, according to the CDC. And shots administered are up 35% from the week before, The Washington Post reported. Why the the rush to get jabbed with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? People want to protect themselves against the omicron variant, said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "The best thing you can do if you're concerned about omicron is to get boosted," he said during a White House briefing this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Omicron#Getty Images
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Crash

The stock market looks frothy at the moment, and a downturn could happen within the next year. Intuitive Surgical is the leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market, which is ripe for growth. Eli Lilly has several blockbuster products that continue to post strong top-line gains. Here are two reasons why...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Plummeted by Over 6% Today

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), one of the more up-and-down coronavirus stocks, headed south at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's shares fell by more than 6%, a shift that came after several reminders of pending legal actions against it. So what. There was no significant news about Novavax's high-profile...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy