If you've read even a little bit about competitive eating, surely you're familiar with the name Joey Chestnut. The 38-year-old reigning champion of Coney Island's annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has won the competition an astonishing 14 times, the latest of which was this summer when he broke his own record by downing 76 dogs — buns included — in a mere 10 minutes, via CBS News.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO