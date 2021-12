Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a second Davis Cup title with Serbia suffered a blow as they were beaten by Germany in their second group match.Djokovic pulled Serbia level in front of empty stands in Innsbruck with victory over Jan-Lennard Struff after Dominik Koepfer had defeated Filip Krajinovic but Djokovic and Nikola Cacic were then beaten in a deciding doubles.They did well to battle back from a set down against Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz and led by a break in the final set, but the German duo levelled and Djokovic threw his racket in anger after Serbia failed...

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO