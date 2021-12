ST. LOUIS–When Blues goalie Ville Husso went down with an injury late in Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, the internet buzzed. Who is Charlie Lindgren?. The man who finished the game between the pipes for St. Louis has played in less than 30 NHL games over a career spent entirely with Montreal before he joined the Blues organization. He was recalled late last month from AAA Springfield on the same day the team needed to dress an emergency backup goalie against Tampa Bay while the team deals with an imperfect storm of injuries, NHL COVID-19 protocols and life up against the league’s salary cap.

