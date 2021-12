It was meant to be a celebratory week at the Lachey household. Vanessa Lachey, star of NCIS: Hawai'i, celebrated Thanksgiving with family and then got ready to embark on a tour for her new cookbook, Life From Scratch, which comes out November 30. But first, she took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news with her fans. Her beloved Yorkiepoo, Wookie, passed away at age 15.

