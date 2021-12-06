ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Sarah Gabrielle Saltzman

stljewishlight.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved daughter of Melvin and Louise Sobel Saltzman; dear sister of Stephanie Saltzman, Samantha Saltzman and Michael Saltzman (Stacey); dearest aunt of...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
MUSIC
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Congregation
Variety

Cara Williams, Star of ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Pete and Gladys,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for her performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. “Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over-the-top, warm-hearted and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they had a bad day. She was everything that you could wish for in a mother and more. It’s a sad loss to lose...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Janie & Zuzu From "It's a Wonderful Life" Now at 86 & 81

It's a Wonderful Life is the most enduring Christmas classic there is. And while it has a memorable lead performance from star Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, one of the most famous lines in the movie come from a much younger co-star. At the end of the film, George's daughter, Zuzu Bailey, says, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." All these years later, that line is still well-remembered thanks in part to actor Karolyn Grimes, who played adorable Zuzu when she was only six years old. It's a Wonderful Life was released 75 years ago, so, of course, many of the stars have since passed away. But, the actors who played the two Bailey daughters, Zuzu and Janie, are still around and still celebrating the film. Grimes is 81, and Carol Coombs, who played Janie, is 86. Read on to find out about how their lives have gone since starring in one of the most beloved movies of all time.
CELEBRITIES
earlycountynews.com

The Sarah Porter Collection

Edgar and Sandy Jarrett present the Early County Museum with a 150-plus book collection of genealogy and historical resources. Also pictured is museum board member Priscilla Perkins.The Early County M...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
obxtoday.com

Sarah Elizabeth Archbell Koci

Arah Elizabeth Archbell Koci went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021. Sarah was born on April 14, 2021 to Kenneth James Koci and Susan Elizabeth Archbell, joining siblings Kealey Martyne Archbell, Alivia Elaine Goblet and Fisher McKenzie Koci. Despite her short time on earth, she was deeply...
OBITUARIES
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis actress returns home for “Cabaret at the J”

Sharon Hunter has done it all. The St. Louis native is a veteran actress, singer, producer, and director– and this month, she will put all of those tools and experience to great use in a new cabaret show at the New Jewish Theatre. “Cabaret at the J: A Little Song,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

Gothic novelist Anne Rice dead at 80

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died Saturday aged 80, her family said. "Interview with the Vampire," published in 1976, was made into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy