ALBANY - Inflation. COVID-19. The labor shortage. Those are all potential problems for the stock market and the economy over the next two years. But local economist Hugh Johnson said during his annual market forecast for the Capital Region Chamber on Thursday that the Federal Reserve could also pose a problem if it raises interest rates too quickly and pumps the brakes on its economic stimulus activities too soon, stifling the liquidity that has propped up the stock markets to new highs this year.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO