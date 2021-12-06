ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By John Ruwitch
 5 days ago

U.S. athletes may be going to Winter Olympics in Beijing in two months. U.S. officials will not be. The Biden administration announced today it will not send diplomatic representatives to China for the Olympics, citing the, quote, "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." NPR's China correspondent John Ruwitch has been following...

