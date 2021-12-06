Though COVID-19 jab rate is up, Cook County officials warn of 'surge on top of surge' driven by Delta variant

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Cook County officials are celebrating improved COVID-19 vaccination rates in the suburbs but they’re also issuing warnings.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was in Cicero to announce that town and neighboring Berwyn have reached the county goal of 70% COVID-19 vaccination rates among their populations.

Both communities had been hit hard by the coronavirus. And while a lot of recent attention is on the new Omicron variant, Dr. Kiran Joshi warned that COVID-19 infections rates in general and from the Delta variant in particular recently surged then went down just a bit and have now surged again.

But Joshi, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health, said we're in the midst of a "surge on top of a surge" and it is mostly cause by the Delta variant.

So, mask up and get vaccinated, he advised.