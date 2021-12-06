Mystery: student found dead in the woods after fight at frat party

After being reported missing on Saturday, a 22-year-old student at the University of New Hampshire was found dead on Sunday afternoon in a marshy area near the campus.

The student, Vincenzo Lirosi, disappeared after a night of drinking, according to local authorities.

Lirosi was last seen early Saturday after leaving a fraternity party. While there, his friend Jordan Blanchard said he had gotten into a fight, WMUR-TV reported.

Blanchard told the station that it was “pretty uncharacteristic of him,” adding that it was “his first fight ever.”

After the altercation, Lirosi was booted from the party, Blanchard told WMUR-TV. Others at the party told police he was seen walking along a path used by students at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two hours later, Lirosi was reported missing to the authorities, and officers began searching for him.

“Though this is not the outcome we all had hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family,” said Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley, according to the report.

There is no more information currently available, but police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to learn how Lirosi died.