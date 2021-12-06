ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tractor-Trailer Hauling Pasta Goes Up In Flames Closing Portion Of Route 80 (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZA05_0dFdeG5800

Hope you like your pasta al dente: A tractor-trailer hauling spaghetti went up in flames Monday morning, closing Route 80 eastbound in Warren County, authorities said.

The trailer caught fire near milepost 11.1 in Hope Township just after 8:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found that the trailer was on fire but had separated from the tractor, Curry said.

No injuries were reported.

Two of three right lanes were closed as crews battled the fully involved blaze, according to 511NJ.

Scroll down to view photos of the crash from the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, which assisted at the scene.

Community Policy