Pittsburgh, PA

Tigers With COVID-19 In PA Zoo Show Symptoms

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Early signs of COVID-19 came with cough not a roar for two tigers at a Pennsylvania zoo who have since tested positive for the virus, according to a release by the zoo.

A rapid antigen test revealed that two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium are positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

In addition to a cough, both tigers have loose stools, but "have otherwise been in good condition," zoo officials stated in the release.

Voluntary nasal swabs were gathered from the big cats, providing the initial results and PCR testing of fecal matter has been submitted for analysis, according to the release.

“We are taking this situation seriously and are continuing to provide the best care possible to our tigers,” says Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President and CEO. “We do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats, so the risk of transmission to our guests is very low.”

Officials believe the tigers were most likely infected after exposure to an asymptomatic zoo employee, according to the release.

Animals at the Pittsburgh zoo remain unvaccinated as human care is prioritized, zoo officials stated in the release.

Two female lions tested positive for COVID-19 in April, both have made full recovery.

The tigers are also expected to fully recover, according to zoo officials.

