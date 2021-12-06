ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bar Has The Best Holiday Cocktails In San Francisco

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The holidays are now in full swing and there's only a handful of weeks left to indulge in specialty holiday drinks and foods .

If holiday cocktails are one of your favorite parts of the season, San Francisco has plenty of delicious options around the city.

But according to Yelp , one holiday pop-up has the best holiday cocktails in town.

Deck The Halls Bar is known for its signature festive drinks like the Snow Globe, the Yellow Snow, the Jolly Old Fashioned, and more.

The holiday pop-up bar first debuted in 2017 and has been bringing holiday cheer to the city ever since.

Here's what one reviewer, Hailey M. , had to say about the pop-up bar:

"This place will for surely get you in the Christmas spirit. The signature drinks were fun and festive. The decorations are oh so Christmassy and everyone there is in a great mood. Do note that the address of the bar has changed and if you search the bar on google maps it'll take you to the old address."

Here are other San Francisco bars that have great holiday cocktails, according to Yelp :

