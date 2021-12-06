Indiana teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting teen in 2009

Paul Peirce|Tribune-Review

A former Indiana Area School District teacher who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting a student in 2009 was sentenced Monday to serve 5 to 10 years in state prison.

President Judge Thomas Bianco also ordered Patrick J. McKee, 61, of Indiana, complete sex offender treatment and register with state police under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

District Attorney Robert Manzi said the assaults came to the attention of law enforcement officers after the victim provided information about assaults, which took place in 2009. McKee was charged by Indiana Borough Police in January and pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor less than 16 years old in July.

“The victim and the victim’s family have endured the trauma of this crime for a long time. It is never easy for a victim to come forward in a case like this, especially when the victim is a minor and the perpetrator is a person in the position of authority,” Manzi said.

Police said McKee met the teen several years ago at a youth sports function and over the course of several months, he invited the teen back to his residence on multiple occasions. The teen is now an adult.

The victim reported the activity to the district and school officials relayed the information to police. Manzi said the district cooperated in the investigation.

McKee was a teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School and retired at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year.

According to court dockets, McKee has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.