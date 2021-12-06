The Future List: Chef Harriet Clunie is improving life for the people who make our food

In this five-part seminar, learn about the histories and cultures of various regions of China through the lens of food and cuisine. In this discussion-based seminar, we’ll learn about various regions of China through their distinct cuisines, using food as a vehicle for deeper learning. Join Atlas Obscura trip leader and educator Dr. Xiaokun Song as she walks us through cuisines across the country, as well as the histories, narratives, politics, and culture they’re steeped in. We’ll look at how geography has shaped regional cuisines and unlock cultural meanings and values in specific dishes. Each session will be largely lecture and discussion-based, with some time at the end of each class for questions. Our final session will take place (virtually) in a tea studio, where we’ll have the chance to meet with a tea master before having a final conversation weaving together what we’ve learned so far with time for sharing, questions, and sips of tea. By the end of our time together, you’ll not only have a deeper understanding of various Chinese cuisines, but also a new lens through which you can engage with and learn about your own culture/s.

