ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Future List: Chef Harriet Clunie is improving life for the people who make our food

ottawamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an accepted axiom in the business world that the best leaders are often those who have worked every position in a company. They know the issues at hand from the ground up. If the same can be said for the restaurant industry, then Harriet Clunie is indeed an exceptional leader....

ottawamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
OZY

The Future of Food

The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. Some people eat to live. We at OZY most definitely live to eat. As folks who stay on the cutting edge of the new and the next in a range of fields, few things excite us more than a chance to hop into a time machine and steal a peek at our culinary future.
FOOD & DRINKS
ottawamagazine.com

3 great new restaurants that offer culinary exploration

Culinary exploration is the new vacation. Here, three new spots that bring the world to a neighbourhood near you. If travel is still daunting, take a trip to Italy via the new Giulia on Elgin Street. Eating outside in the new Boushey Square under umbrellas at picnic tables with vintage hanging lights and a giant mural at your back, you could be forgiven for mistaking your location for a contemporary Neapolitan piazza. You’ll find blistered oven-fired thin-crust pizzas and soft-serve ice cream with olive oil and chocolate budino. Brick walls, warm wood, industrial-chic vintage chairs, and charcoal grey walls, as well as a giant statement pizza oven, keep the vibe upscale yet familiar. Combined with the pizza, it’s a winning recipe.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Industry#Restaurants#Executive Chef#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Covid#Planet Coffee Beckta#Restaurant Eighteen#The Wellington Gastropub#Sweetgrass#The Piggy Market#Algonquin College
fb101.com

The Three Questions Every Chef and Every Restaurant Owner Should Ask

Chef Josh turned in his application and within 24-hours got a call back from David, the restaurant owner. The two sat across from one another in the unlit, hollow dining room as the morning sun flooded the windows. In a few hours everything could be different, if this interview works out, thought Josh.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Guided By Mom’s Home Cooking, a Former Win Son Chef Steps Out on His Own

Calvin Eng, the former Win Son chef behind Bonnie’s, named his forthcoming Cantonese-American restaurant after his mother, but it wasn’t until months later that he broke the news to her. He was sitting across from Bonnie at dinner when he said it, and the first thing she did was laugh, thinking it was a joke. “She was happy, but she expressed it in the way an immigrant mother would express it,” he says, meaning the word “proud” was probably not employed, but she shared articles with friends and family whenever the restaurant’s name — her name — appeared in the news.
RESTAURANTS
sgmagazine.com

Treat yourself to an indulgent festive meal with Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen’s Christmas Set Menu

Named after the Italian word for good-ol’ grill parties, Griglia Open Fire Italian Kitchen celebrates the art of classic charcoal grills with their own refined twists for a refreshing contemporary take on grilled flavours. Joining this holiday season’s festivities, Griglia announces a mouth-warming Christmas Set Menu. Specially curated by Chef...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FodorsTravel

10 Native and Indigenous Restaurants to Dine at Across the United States

Meet the chefs who are honoring Indigenous and Native American culture in creative and delicious ways. From cafés nestled inside universities and museums, such as the Smithsonian, to stand-alone concepts and restaurants—a growing number of Native American and Indigenous chefs are bringing ancient ingredients to modern cuisine. This innovation is...
RESTAURANTS
WABE

‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ celebrates past and present Black American food traditions

Food historian and scholar Dr. Jessica B. Harris wrote of soul food, “It’s a combination of nostalgia for, and pride in, the food of the ‘who’s’ who came before.” In the 1960s, as African Americans took on the work of retelling their history with pride rather than shame, soul food was as much an affirmation as a diet. The Oprah Winfrey Network and Discovery Plus have partnered to create an original series that highlights the rich tradition and diversity of soul food. “The Great Soul Food Cook-Off” pits eight African-American chefs in a competition to create dishes inspired by the past and present of Black American food traditions. Two of the show’s judges, Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about the history of soul food and how these ambitious chefs can take it to the next level.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

These Are The Ingredients Chef Pati Jinich Says She Can't Live Without - Exclusive

For Pati Jinich, Mexican food doesn't mean just tacos and tamales — not primarily, anyway. When this celebrated and award-winning chef thinks about the cuisine of her homeland, she thinks of foods she calls "wholesome," "nurturing," and, of course, delicious. As the author of numerous cookbooks, host of multiple TV cooking shows, and a tireless enthusiast when it comes to Mexican cooking, Jinich likes to talk not only about the Mexican dishes she loves to prepare and enjoy, but even about the ingredients themselves on a more granular level, as was discovered in an exclusive interview with Mashed.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

How to make the best meatloaf ever: A step-by-step guide

Meatloaf is a classic American dish that's easy to make and brings so much comfort, especially on a chilly night. This unfussy dish can be made in many different ways — with beef, a blend of different proteins or even turkey as a healthier option. Christopher Arturo, chef-instructor at the...
RECIPES
Thrillist

18 Awesome Restaurants for Large Parties in Las Vegas

The holidays are upon us and whether you're flying into Vegas or welcoming guests from out of town, it's prime time for feasting with family and friends. Do you really want to cook for all of them? Of course not! So get familiar with the best new restaurants in town, iconic only-in-Vegas dining experiences, and if you've got more than a few people to feed, the best restaurants for large parties. Bring your appetite.
RESTAURANTS
Parade

Meet the 15 Cooks Who Won a Spot on Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay is taking it to another level with his latest cooking competition series Next Level Chef— and Parade.com has a first look at the 15 contestants who will be taking on the culinary challenges in hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Next Level Chef.
TV SHOWS
Charleston City Paper

Maryam Ghaznavi: The chef who spices up our lives

If you visit Maryam Ghaznavi’s comfortable home in Mount Pleasant, don’t mess with any of the fountain pens. “I’m obsessed with fountain pens,” she admits, adding there are containers of fountain pens and scissors in just about every room of the house because SOMEONE (hint — husband or two children or a friendly ghost) keeps moving them. With a jar of pens in every room, she figures she should be able to find one when she needs it.
CHARLESTON, SC
Atlas Obscura

China's Regional Cuisines: Culture Through Food With Xiaokun Song

In this five-part seminar, learn about the histories and cultures of various regions of China through the lens of food and cuisine. In this discussion-based seminar, we’ll learn about various regions of China through their distinct cuisines, using food as a vehicle for deeper learning. Join Atlas Obscura trip leader and educator Dr. Xiaokun Song as she walks us through cuisines across the country, as well as the histories, narratives, politics, and culture they’re steeped in. We’ll look at how geography has shaped regional cuisines and unlock cultural meanings and values in specific dishes. Each session will be largely lecture and discussion-based, with some time at the end of each class for questions. Our final session will take place (virtually) in a tea studio, where we’ll have the chance to meet with a tea master before having a final conversation weaving together what we’ve learned so far with time for sharing, questions, and sips of tea. By the end of our time together, you’ll not only have a deeper understanding of various Chinese cuisines, but also a new lens through which you can engage with and learn about your own culture/s.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGNtv.com

Authentic Mexican cuisine inspired by family recipes

Six years after starting a food truck serving Mexican dishes based on their grandma’s recipes, Aztec Dave’s is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Co-owners Ramon and David Torres are here in our Studio 41 kitchen with all the details and a few of their most popular recipes. Pick...
RECIPES
kamcity.com

Mindful Chef First Recipe Box Company To Introduce Carbon Labelling

Mindful Chef has become the first recipe box company to add carbon labels to its recipes, accompanied by a new Low Carbon range. As part of the firm’s mission to become NetZero by 2030, the B-Corp has partnered with ClimatePartner – an independent climate action solutions provider – to enable customers to select recipes that are in line with the WWF’s target of reducing dietary-related emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
phoenixmag.com

Local Foodie News

All the news that’s fit to nosh. Burgerversary: Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is celebrating a decade of frosty brews and juicy burgers this month. To mark its milestone anniversary, the local chain – with 12 locations Valleywide and a 13th set to open in Maricopa later this year – will be offering a $10 Burger & Beer deal from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday throughout the month of November. “After 10 years of business, we are extremely grateful for the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers fans who have supported us through the years,” says S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of CB&C and restaurant group Square One Concepts. “Their enthusiasm and patronage for what we produce in our scratch kitchens every day tells us we’re on the right track. There is no better endorsement, and we will aim to keep on pleasing our ardent fans.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy