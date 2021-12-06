ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Steve Martin to President Biden: Do you want me to play you on SNL?

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Steve, I'm afraid you understand me too well," the president responded...

Primetimer

Whoopi and Sunny Hostin Find Themselves at Odds Over Biden: 'That's Not the Question!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. "I can't believe I'm saying that I agree with former congresswoman Mia Love, but..." It was a wild and woolly morning on The View, as the left-leaning Sunny Hostin teamed up with conservative guest co-host Mia Love to criticize President Joe Biden, much to Whoopi and Joy Behar's displeasure. The resulting debate took up two full segments, and culminated in a Whoopi vs. Sunny sparring match unlike anything fans have seen so far this season.
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
Primetimer

Joy Behar Relitigates the 2016 Election: 'These Men Are All Out to Get' Hillary Clinton

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Did someone say "Throwback Thursday?" On Thursday morning, the co-hosts spent far too long relitigating the 2016 election during a Hot Topic about Hillary Clinton's new MasterClass on resilience. Joy Behar, who admitted she's "still not over" Clinton's loss, was particularly upset, and she vented her frustration by repeating talking points from October 2016 about then-FBI director James Comey's "email B.S." and Trump's "destructive behavior." As if we needed any more proof that The View remains stuck in the past...
Variety

Charlamagne Tha God, And The Man, Meet Up in Late Night

Lenard McKelvey, the talk show host better known to the world at large as Charlamagne Tha God, last Friday returned to his new TV job after taking a quick Thanksgiving vacation. He wasted no time in showing he was back at work. Over the course of an opening segment in his half-hour show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” Charlamagne lashed out at both actor Jussie Smollett and the court system that seeks to put him in jail for allegedly faking a mugging in Chicago. Even “Jeopardy,” the celebrated game show that recently used his new program as one...
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
Fox News

Sarah Silverman knocks liberal uproar she received for criticizing Joy Reid: You dare criticize your own party

Actress Sarah Silverman took a moment on her podcast to address the liberal backlash she received for criticizing a hyperbolic tweet from MSNBC host Joy Reid. Last week, Reid sounded the alarm while sharing a CNN report about a proposal introduced by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to re-implement a civilian-military force in his state, something that 22 other states currently have including New York and California.
Primetimer

Yamiche Alcindor leaving PBS for NBC News

The PBS NewsHour White House correspondent will join NBC starting in March, covering the Biden administration. Alcindor, whose profile rose during the Trump administration, is already a political contributor to NBC News and MSNBC, since 2016.
Deadline

Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly came close to firing Chris Cuomo last Tuesday -- Jake Tapper isn't interested in taking over CNN's 9 p.m. timeslot

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that CNN and Cuomo are "on the brink of all-out war" amid reports that the fired Cuomo Prime Time host is preparing to sue for $18 million, the remainder of the contract he signed last year. Pompeo reports that Cuomo believed he was up front with Zucker about his involvement in fending off the sexual harassment scandal involving his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But Pompeo reports that sources close to Zucker say Cuomo never apprised him of the most damaging details that were released last week in the New York Attorney General's report last Monday. Pompeo also reports that last Tuesday, one day before an unnamed former ABC News colleague of Cuomo's contacted CNN via her attorney, alleging sexual harassment, Zucker considered firing the anchor. "He cooled off and suspended Cuomo instead," Pompeo says of Zucker. "In either case, there’s sure to be renewed scrutiny on Cuomo’s past, in a #MeToo sense," adds Pompeo. "CNN was aware for several months that the (New York) Times had been sniffing around on it. Cuomo, for his part, is not taking things lying down." Cuomo's spokesperson says of the sexual harassment allegation: “These apparently anonymous allegations are not true. If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination.” Meanwhile, Pompeo reports Jake Tapper has told colleagues "he does not want the 9 p.m. show, citing family time and his straight-news approach compared to the more perspective-driven style that viewers have come to expect in the hour." ALSO: Don Lemon has been silent on the firing of his "brother" Cuomo, who co-hosts their The Handoff podcast.
Primetimer

Prediction: Rachel Maddow actually won't leave her nightly MSNBC show next year

With Maddow's timeslot competitor Chris Cuomo out at CNN, would MSNBC really allow Maddow to step down from The Rachel Maddow Show? "The contract extension that Maddow signed over the summer is reported to pay her $30 million a year through the 2024 election," says Joe DePaolo. "According to those reports, the working terms of the deal call for Maddow to “end” her nightly show this spring, and transition to a weekly broadcast which will produce roughly 30 episodes per year. If that is true, it is quite simply — from a network perspective — one of the worst contracts in television history. Yes, CNN wanted to hire her, and yes she had top agents, but it’s still impossible to believe that NBC would have given so much for so little. A once-a-week show does not stand to have anywhere near the impact for MSNBC as Maddow’s current nightly program. The idea that the network would pay her nine figures for an occasional show and a Peacock documentary or two seems like a massive reach. One would think if MSNBC had any sense, the deal was a stopgap move. Anything to keep The Rachel Maddow Show on the air, because the network currently has nothing comparable with which to replace it. And just as they got Maddow to give them a few extra months until next spring, I am betting the current MSNBC plan is to try to get a few months out of her at a time, right through 2024 — if they have their way. Now, I believe that Rachel Maddow believes that she is ending her show as it currently exists in the next few months. Reports last year made clear that doing a nightly show has left her drained, and that she’s insisting on stepping back to spend more time with family. I wouldn’t even dismiss the possibility there is contractual language spelling out Maddow’s reduction in duties. But before the clock actually strikes midnight, I am betting the network will lean on Maddow to stay atop the 9 p.m. show in some way."
Primetimer

