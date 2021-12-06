ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Smith, a Key Leader in Vermont's Pandemic Fight, Is to Retire

By Kevin McCallum
 5 days ago
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, who has been a key leader in Vermont’s response to the pandemic, will retire at the end of the year. Governor Phil Scott announced Smith’s plans Monday afternoon in a statement praising his hard work, sage counsel and sense of humor. “Mike helped lead...

sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (12/8/21)

Thank you for your article on Memorial Auditorium ["Memorial Days," December 1] and for including a photo of the late Frank Zappa. Unfortunately, the photo is captioned as 1989. Zappa's final tour was in 1988; he played Memorial Auditorium on March 12 that year. Alan Pierce. Duxbury. Drunken Mayor?. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

The Doctor Is Out: Why Independent Physicians Are Disappearing From Vermont

As a physician in private practice, Dr. Laura Norris decides for herself how many patients to see each day. She often schedules 30- and 60-minute appointments even though a jam-packed schedule would bring in more money, because she believes that having time to ask patients about their kids, jobs and even their summer crop yield makes her a better doctor. She has practiced this way for 26 years, and she has loved every one of them.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

State Scrutinizes Investors’ Bid to Take Over Five Vermont Nursing Homes

Vermont officials appear skeptical of an application from a group of New York men who want to buy five of the state's largest nursing homes. During a hearing last Thursday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and agency staff pressed the owners of Priority Healthcare Group on deficient care and short staffing at their existing homes, including Barre Gardens in Vermont, and probed the group's complex and shifting ownership structure for the homes they seek to run.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Order and Notice of Hearing: In RE: E.P.

State Of Vermont Chittenden County Vermont Superior Court Family Division. TO: Unknown Father of E.P. aka B.B.P. born to Melody Phillips on December 7, 2019, you are hereby notified that the State of Vermont has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to E.P. aka B.B.P. and that the hearing to consider the termination of your residual parental rights will be held on January 14, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Burlington, Vermont. You may appear remotely by contacting the clerk's office at 802 651 1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all your parental rights to E.P. aka B.B.P. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080. A copy of this order shall be mailed to Unknown Father if an address for him is known.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District Seeks Candidates For Board Of Supervisors

Notice is hereby given that as of December 6, 2021 petitions to be on the election ballot for the position of Supervisor for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) are available. Eligible candidates are those who live within Winooski District boundaries which include all of Chittenden and Washington counties and the towns of Orange, Williamstown, and Washington. Petitions require twenty-five signatories and must be completed and returned to WNRCD by close of business on December 21, 2021. If WNRCD receives petitions from more than one candidate, an election will be held on January 19, 2022. Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and reside within District boundaries are eligible to sign a petition or vote. Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont. Visit winooskinrcd.org or contact info@winooskinrcd.org or 802-828-4493x3178 for a petition or more information.
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice Of Dissolution – High Meadows Fund, Inc.

In 2004, High Meadows Fund, Inc. was formed with the ambitious goal of coupling the promotion of vibrant communities in Vermont with the preservation of a healthy natural environment. Since its formation, HMF has supported Vermont-focused projects in land use, farm and forest enterprises, and clean energy, with an increasing focus on environmental justice. HMF has supported leadership and innovation in these core areas by funding research, convenings, and direct engagement, investing for mission impact, and awarding charitable grants of over $14.8 million to organizations across the Northeast.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Levels Sears Lane Homeless Encampment

What remained of the Sears Lane homeless encampment in Burlington's South End was completely dismantled Friday morning when city crews staged an early-morning cleanup and forced out the six remaining residents. Loaders rolled in at about 7:30 a.m. and were still moving piles of debris into dumpsters more than three...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray Announces Run for U.S. House

She's running. Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray on Monday announced her candidacy for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, seeking a congressional perch just one year after she won her first-ever election. “Our workforce is shrinking, housing is unaffordable, families are forced to choose between caring for loved ones and paying...
POLITICS
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Stay a While

Need some life hacks to get you through pandemic winter No. 2? Our Staytripper supplement this week recommends embracing the cold season. In the story headlined "Wintervention," eight Vermonters share their survival strategies, from staying in a tiny Hardwick tree house to joining in the Abenaki Snow Snake Games. Take it from me, a California girl who grew up in Maryland: The winter edition of our guide to Vermont — put together by and for the people who live here — casts a whole new light on the dreary days before us.
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

A Shelburne Entrepreneur Takes Some of the Waste Out of Gift Giving

A sheet of Shiki Wrap feels like high-tech workout gear. It's smooth and silky, with ample stretch. But it's designed for giving gifts, not scaling cliffs. Made mostly from recycled plastic fibers, Shiki Wrap is the eco-minded giver's answer to nonrecyclable paper and ribbon. The square sheets of fabric come in various sizes and are reusable and reversible, with vivid prints on both sides.
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a sloth of black bears. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

William Metcalfe, Cofounder of the Vermont Mozart Festival, Dies

William Metcalfe, who cofounded the Vermont Mozart Festival, and conducted the Oriana Singers and the Gilbert & Sullivan Singers of Vermont, died in Shelburne on November 22. He was 86. Metcalfe was born in Toronto, Ontario in 1935. He moved to Burlington in 1963 to become a professor of history...
sevendaysvt

Canaan’s Busy Past Comes to Life in a Stash of Century-Old Photo Negatives

Dennis Fuller was raised in Canaan, a Connecticut River town located at the meeting place of New Hampshire, Vermont and Québec, and he's always been interested in his hometown. But not until he started looking closely at hundreds of old glass-plate photo negatives did Fuller discover that liquor smugglers used to send riderless horses through the woods from Québec to evade U.S. Customs inspectors.
CANAAN, VT
sevendaysvt

Warning: Policy Adoption, Champlain Valley School District

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on December 14, 2021:. C1 Board Meeting Agenda Preparation and Distribution. C2 Board Meetings. Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at...
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals for Construction Manager

The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) and Evernorth are requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the construction of 16 new units of multi-family housing in one building located in Burlington, VT. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$4,000,000. For more information or to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact Lynn Mansfield at Evernorth, 802-861-3815 or Lmansfield@evernorthus.org. Completed Proposals and attachments are due by 3:00 pm on December 29, 2021. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Spill Their Secrets to Surviving Winter

Getting through a Vermont winter is no joke. If the short, frigid days and endless long nights weren't enough of a challenge, the prospect of yet another pandemic season limiting our indoor gatherings could feel downright daunting. While most of us have a reliable repertoire of winter pastimes, even folks who love snow and subzero temps might run out of creative ways to stay entertained and active by month three or four.
VERMONT STATE
