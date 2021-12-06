HBO and Succession lead Critics Choice Awards' TV nominations

Variety reports that a follow-up series to Alan Ball's classic 2001-2005 HBO drama revolving around the lives involved in the Fisher family funeral home in Los Angeles is in "very early development." "At this time, no writer is attached to the project," reports Variety's Joe Otterson. "Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project." HBO declined to comment, but news of a potential reboot comes six months after Six Feet Under celebrated its 20th anniversary. The news also comes one day after HBO Max unveiled a revival of another classic HBO series: Sex and the City. Meanwhile, one of Six Feet Under's stars, Michael C. Hall, is currently starring in a TV show revival: Showtime's Dexter: New Blood.

