HBO and Succession lead Critics Choice Awards' TV nominations

 5 days ago
HBO earned 20 nominations, topping Netflix's 18. Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO...

Apple TV+ film 'CODA' earns nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations

"CODA" has earned nine Hollywood Critics Association Film Award nominations. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and more. "CODA" continues to rake in the award nominations. Today, the Hollywood Critics Association announced the nominees for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards. The Apple TV+...
How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

Watch: Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People's Choice Awards. Pop culture's biggest night is almost here and we've got your complete guide to the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including how to watch and what to expect. Time to grab some popcorn or treat yourself with some Postmates because the 2021...
New Haven Register

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media.
'Mare of Easttown' scores five Critics' Choice nominations

When HBO's hit limited series "Mare of Easttown" premiered last year, television fans across the Philadelphia region were excited to see how the show, which takes place in a fictional suburban town, would represent the culture and fervor of a community many people hold so dear. The audience reaction was...
Insight: The Critics Choice TV Nominatons For 2022 Continue To Show A Baffling Mix For An Increasingly Irrelevant Awards Show

Set to air on January 9th on both TBS and The CW is the 2022 Critics Choice TV Awards, a yearly award given out by primarily internet journalists (not me, I refuse to be a part of the organization behind it) represented by the Critics Choice Association. Like most award shows for television, the categories are rife with “what the hell is going on here?” and that isn’t much different here for the Best Animated Series category which features both entries for kids AND adults, thereby showcasing internet journalism’s ineptitude in being able to accept animation not as an industry, but as a genre.
Ranking the streaming services by their subtitles

Paramount+ and Discovery+ have the most legible subtitles and the most subtitle customization options of the major streaming services, followed by Disney+, Netflix and Peacock, according to Vulture. Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are among the worst when it comes to subtitles.
SUCCESSION: Season 3, Episode 9: All the Bells Say TV Show Trailer [HBO]

HBO‘s Succession: Season 3, Episode 9: All the Bells Say TV show trailer has been released. Succession: Season 3 cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin returning. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.
HBO is reportedly interested in reviving Six Feet Under

Variety reports that a follow-up series to Alan Ball's classic 2001-2005 HBO drama revolving around the lives involved in the Fisher family funeral home in Los Angeles is in "very early development." "At this time, no writer is attached to the project," reports Variety's Joe Otterson. "Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project." HBO declined to comment, but news of a potential reboot comes six months after Six Feet Under celebrated its 20th anniversary. The news also comes one day after HBO Max unveiled a revival of another classic HBO series: Sex and the City. Meanwhile, one of Six Feet Under's stars, Michael C. Hall, is currently starring in a TV show revival: Showtime's Dexter: New Blood.
Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
Netflix codes: A hidden trick to finding a new binge-worthy show or movie

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. You name it and it's probably in the streaming service's massive library. Not to mention Netflix's growing list of binge-worthy original shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game and Mindhunter. With a seemingly endless list of content to choose from, you can easily spend more time scrolling through recommendations than actually watching something.
Kristen Bell's The Woman in the House Netflix limited satire series reveals its first teaser and new, extremely long title

The eight-episode The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, premiering Jan. 28, may set a record for longest Netflix title. TWITHATSFTGITW is described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.”
Netflix cancels Cowboy Bebop three weeks after its premiere

The John Cho-led much-anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series won't return for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which describes Cowboy Bebop as "ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing." Cowboy Bebop premiered on Nov. 19 to mostly negative reviews. As The Hollywood Reporter's James Hibberd and Borys Kit note, "the space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut – so it got plenty of sampling out of the gate – but it plummeted 59 percent for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5." They add that the renewal decision "was made by balancing the show’s viewership and cost. The streamer also prides itself on taking big swings on projects like Cowboy Bebop and has many other genre shows on the air and in the works."
